VIP PODCAST 6/7 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-2-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: All-Time Greatest Discussion including Flair, Hogan, Bret Michaels, Undertaker, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 2, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed who the top candidates are for the title of “All-Time Greatest Wrestler” with a journey through various decades and continents, but with primary focus on the post-1980s U.S./Canada scene. Ric Flair? Hulk Hogan? Bret Hart? Shawn Michaels? The Rock? Steve Austin? Undertaker? Where do they and others of their era compare to those from other countries and other eras? This is a “Collector’s Edition” of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show for the archives.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO