FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jerry Lawler Day talk with Memphis Wrestling promoter Randy Hales with backstage stories, Lawler DVD, Memphis memories (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-4-2015), in recognition of “Jerry Lawler Day,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interviewed Randy Hales, a longtime Memphis Wrestling employee who wore many hats and worked closely with Lawler over several decades. He shared backstage stories from matches and interviews on the new Lawler DVD, plus live callers and email topics.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.