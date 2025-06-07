FREE PODCAST 6/7 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barnett talk FTR’s first sitdown interview with Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Jericho-Colt (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-3-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett with live callers and emails to talk AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics include the FTR’s first sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Matt Hardy, Private Party, Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, and more.

