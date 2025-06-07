VIP PODCAST 6/7 – WWE Money in the Bank PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann analyze both MITB matches, Cody & Jey vs. Logan & Cena, Fatu-Solo, Truth, Lyra-Becky, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Money in the Bank PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They analyzed both Money in the Bank matches, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena, the Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa angle, R-Truth, Lyra Valyria-Becky Lynch, Dominik vs. Octagon Jr., Paul Levesque’s comments about R-Truth after the PLE, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO