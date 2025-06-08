FREE PODCAST 6/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Money in the Bank post-show: LeClair & Machado discuss MITB matches, Cody & Jey vs. Logan & Cena, Fatu-Solo, Lyra-Becky, Truth, more (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss in-depth the WWE Money in the Bank PLE event. They discussed the Money in the Bank matches, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena, the Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa angle, Lyra Valyria-Becky Lynch, R-Truth, Dominik vs. Octagon Jr., Paul Levesque’s comments about R-Truth, and more.

