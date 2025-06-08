20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (5-19-2005): Carlito introduces Matt Morgan as his new bodyguard with stuttering gimmick, Angle tells Booker T that Sharmell fondled his privates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

MAY 19, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY, IOWA

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show.

-On Carlito’s Cabana, he introduced his new bodyguard – Matt Morgan. Morgan came out and did some embarrassing bad stuttering as he talked about his new role and insulting Big Show. Then Big Show came out. They brawled. When Show was about to chokeslam Carlito, Morgan attacked Show from behind. Carlito and Morgan double-teamed Show, then left. Show stood up and stared down them from the ring.

[Commercial Break]

-A commercial aired with JBL ripping on John Cena’s CD. Some risque lyrics were put on the screen that were sexual in nature. JBL said it is reprehensible that Cena would talk about such things in such a way and that he is polluting society. He said people should read his book instead. Cole said Cena’s CDs are flying off the shelves and they’re already into a second printing.

1 — JBL vs. SCOTTY 2 HOTTY

JBL was overly aggressive and was DQ’d for punching Scotty over and over in the corner of the ring against the ropes. Afterward, in a rage, he said he didn’t care about getting DQ’d. He said there is no such thing as a DQ on Sunday. He then went after Scotty again, beating him at ringside. He said he would give Scotty a chance to say what Cena will be saying on Sunday. He forced Scotty to say “I quit.”

WINNER: Scotty via DQ at 1:00.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — The match wasn’t much, but the beat down afterward was great. JBL showed the type of serious aggression that would have helped him a year ago right before he won the WWE Title to give him some added in-ring tough-guy credibility to go along with his great promos.

[Commercial Break]

-They showed John Cena throwing out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game with a song from his rap album playing in the background. Cena joked about how bad of a thrower is. He said the last time he tried to throw a pitch to home plate, it ended up in the dugout. Nice segment at personalizing Cena as a cool guy, but with celebrity credentials.

-Booker T with Sharmell yelled at G.M. Teddy Long about giving him a match with Kurt Angle tonight. Long said due to Angle’s actions last week, he banned him from the building. Long said he booked him against Mark Jindrak. Booker said he has no issue with Jindrak, he wants at Angle. Booker was inconsolable regarding what Angle did to his wife last week. Long said he understands his rage. He said Angle will apologize live via satellite later. He said if Angle doesn’t apologize, he’ll be suspended indefinitely. Booker said an apology ainâ€™t’ enough. Yeah, I should say. If someone broke into my house and broke my vacuum cleaner, I’d expect more than an apology, much less what Angle did to Sharmell’s wife.

[Commercial Break]

-Mark Jindrak told Sharmell backstage that he shouldn’t take what Angle did last week so personally. He said Angle has always had a fetish for “gutter sluts.” Jindrak said she may remind Angle of a gutter slut. Jindrak tried to apologize for what he implied. Booker walked out and asked what was wrong. Sharmell said he just called her a gutter slut. Booker attacked him and brawled with him to the ring. Jindrak bled pretty heavily from his forehead. Booker nailed Jindrak with a jump wheel kick. Cole said, “We still don’t know what Kurt Angle did to Sharmell behind closed doors last week.” Jindrak managed a comeback and choked Booker with his boot in the corner. Booker came back and finished off Jindrak with a scissors kick.

2 — BOOKER T vs. MARK JINDRAK

WINNER: Booker T at 3:00.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-Long warned JBL, who was with Orlando Jordan and the Bashams, not to put his hands on Cena in the scheduled Cena vs. Bashams match later. JBL said he’s not scared because he gets his title match on Sunday no matter what. Long said he can’t take that away from him, but he can hit him in the wallet. JBL asked how much. Long simply said, “Try me.” The threat seemed to work on JBL.

[Commercial Break]

-A video recap aired of the Eddie Guerrero-Rey Mysterio segment from last week.

-Eddie Guerrero walked out with Rey Mysterio’s mask. He had a mic in his hand, and he teased talking into it, but never did. Instead, he put the mask on the mat and rubbed his boot into it, and then walked out to boos from the crowd, leaving the mask inside the ring.

[Commercial Break]

3 — ORLANDO JORDAN vs. HEIDENREICH – Non-Title match

Cole said he learned that Heidenreich feeds ducks at a local park during his time off. Cole implied that was weird and sad. Tazz said a lot of people that type of thing during their off time. He said he likes Heidenreich. “Whatever floats his boat,” said Tazz. Heidenreich said he wanted to find a new friend. He picked out a 9ish year old boy at ringside. Jordan told him that he needs to realize that nobody likes him and added that he doesn’t like to be kept waiting. He said after he beats him, nobody will ever want to be his friend. Cole pointed out it was a non-title match, which is code for “the champion is losing.” They went back and forth, but Heidenreich ended up winning clean with a swinging chokehold out of nowhere. Jordan is not exactly being treated as a worthy champion these days. Heidenreich celebrated with a less than enthusiastic boy after the match.

WINNER: Heidenreich at 4:03.

STAR RATIING: 3/4*

-Cole hyped that Kurt Angle’s apology was next.

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired from last week of Angle saying he wanted to have “bestiality” and “perverted” sex with Booker’s wife.

-Cole and Tazz ran down the Judgment Day lineup for this Sunday: JBL vs. Cena, Angle vs. Booker, MNM vs. Hardcore Holly & Charlie Haas, Big Show vs. Carlito (w/Matt Morgan), and Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero.

[Commercial Break]

4 — MERCURY (w/Nitro, Melina) vs. HARDCORE HOLLY (w/Charlie Haas)

Holly pretty much dominated the entire match. Mercury lost clean to Holly’s finisher, then made crazy faces afterward like he had just done 20 shots of tequila.

WINNER: Holly after an Alabama Slam at 4:18.

STAR RATING: *

[Commercial Break]

-Kurt Angle, with a serious look on his face, talked from the WWE Studios about how sorry he is for what he did last week. He said what he did last week was a mistake and he’s not proud of what he did. He said he knows he had to say it because if he didn’t, he would be suspended. They showed Booker and Sharmell watching on a monitor in a locker room. He said, as sincerely as he could muster, how “truly sorry” he was. Booker and Sharmell shook their heads and didn’t believe him.

Angle hung his head in shame. Booker and Sharmell walked out of the room. Then he said: “Now that everyone has what they want, I want to talk about what I want. Sharmell needs to admit she is a gutter slut. She is everything I say she is. I saw it with my own eyes when I alone with her last week. Sharmell, did you tell Booker that we kissed. Did you tell him that you liked it. Did you tell him why you were screaming. Did you tell him why? It wasn’t because I was beating the hell out of you, Book. She was screaming because she wanted more. More from you. Your wife, she molested me. Sharmell – I don’t know how to say this – she fondled my privates. What’s more, we both loovvveed it. ” Booker walked back to the monitor and heard this part.

Angle added, “Booker, this Sunday, I’m going to make you scream, but for a different reason. I’m going to break your ankle. And Sharmell, after I dominate your husband, I’m going to give you exactly what you want later on that night – and that’s dominate you. Sharmell, I’m gonna show you how to do the real Spinarooni.” Booker was fuming mad and then kicked over the television. Don’t worry, it wasn’t a plasma or LCD, so it’s no big loss. Angle’s delivery was great.

[Commercial Break]

-Josh Matthews interviewed John Cena backstage. Cena cracked some jokes. He said he isn’t a Wrestling God. Josh said he is a prophet with a little too much enthusiasm. Josh then spun Cena’s belt. Cena took the mic and made him walk away. “That was as sad as JBL’s sex life,” said Cena. Cena said JBL may have been through a lot of touch matches, but he’s the one who stopped his title right. He turned up the volume at the end and showed good intensity, then went right to the ring for his two-on-one match.

5 — JOHN CENA vs. THE BASHAMS

Cena got in some early offense. When Doug Basham had Cena in a submission lock at 4;45, JBL with a live mic at ringside taunted Cena and told him to quit. JBL continued to berate Cena as the Bashams took control of the match. Cena made an awkward looking comeback with some off-beat sequences, knocking Doug out of the ring, then giving Danny the FU for the win. JBL entered the ring and stared down Cena after the match.

WINNER: Cena at 8:50.

STAR RATING: *1/2