FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss MITB, Austin-Lesnar, Ziggler’s sense of humor, does Pop-Up Powerbomb look too fake, Joe-Tyson, Impact’s future (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-9-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Money in the Bank hype with a focus on what just isn’t clicking with some key wrestlers on the show, plus NXT Title on Raw, how Brock Lesnar might factor in, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Steve Austin-Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler’s sense of humor, WWE Network free again in June, does the Pop-Up Powerbomb look too fake, Samoa Joe-Tyson Kidd, Dean Ambrose’s zany thief character, TNA Impact’s future, and more mostly from VIP member emails sent in to the show.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO