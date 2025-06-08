TNA AGAINST ALL ODDS 2025 RESULTS (6/6): Trick vs. Elijah, Slamovich vs. Lee, Santino vs. Stone

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA AGAINST ALL ODDS 2025 RESULTS

JUNE 6, 2025

TEMPE, AZ AT MULLETT ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) STEVE MACLIN (c) vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph DeLander) — TNA International Title match

Maclin won with the KIA to retain the title.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

(2) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY & LEON SLATER & THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. THE SYSTEM (Eddie Edwards & Moose & Brian Myers & JDC)

The Hometown Man debuted as the mystery partner of the Hardys and Slater (it was Cody Deaner in a mask and Arizona gear — his gimmick will likely be that he represents the hometown in each city). Slater won the match for his team by cradling Moose for the pin.

WINNERS: Leon Slater & The Hardys & The Hometown Man

(3) MUSTAFA ALI vs. JASON HOTCH

Ali won after a 450 splash. Ali went to shake Hotch’s hand after the match, but Ali sidestepped him and walked up the ramp instead.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali

-Clip from the Inspiration returning during the countdown show to challenge the Elegance Brand.

-First Class Penthouse segment. Mike Santana ended up fighting through security and putting KC Navarro through a table. AJ Francis hit Santana in the head with a bottle and dragged KC to the back.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. LEI YING LEE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Indi Hartwell sat in on with the commentary team. Masha retained the title after delivering a piledriver to Lee. After the match, Masha’s former partner Killer Kelly returned and confronted Masha.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich

(5) JOE HENDRY vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Frankie got the pin with his feet on the ropes, for the upset win.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

-Backstage, Robert Stone and his team tried to pay off Matt Cardona, who was the special referee for his match later in the night.

(6) NIC NEMETH & RYAN NEMETH (c) vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

At the end, Nic gave Trey a Danger Zone, followed by Ryan giving Trey the Hollywood Ending to get the pin and retain the titles.

WINNERS: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth

(7) SANTINO MARELLA (w/Arianna Grace) vs. ROBERT STONE (w/Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford)

Crowd was really into this match. Matt Cardona was the special referee. This match was to determine who would be the authority figure in TNA. At one point, Tessa ran off with the Cobra sock, which was legal in this match. Grace eventually pulled out a Cobra of her own and gave it to Santino, who used it on Stone to get the pin and remain the TNA authority figure.

WINNER: Santino Marella

(8) TRICK WILLIAMS (c) vs. ELIJAH — TNA World Title match

AJ Francis came out to help Trick. Elijah ran into an exposed turnbuckle, followed by Trick hitting the Trick Shot to get the pin and retain the title.

WINNER: Trick Williams