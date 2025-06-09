FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & McNeill discuss whether Goldberg is a Hall of Fame headliner, territory memories, NXT invasion of Raw, more (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 7 and 8, 2010.

On the June 7, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Pat McNeill features live phone calls and discussion previewing that night’s three-hour WWE Raw, the latest wrestling news, TNA Impact, whether Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Fame headliner, territory era memories, and more.

Then on the June 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net. They talked in depth about the NXT invasion angle on Raw the previous night, including why everyone is excited but the burden and high expectations falling on the writing team in WWE to follow-up well. Plus a variety of questions on Jim Cornette, Vince McMahon’s limo driver in the Hall of Fame, Rampage Jackson, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss more aspects of Raw besides the NXT angle.

