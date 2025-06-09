FREE PODCAST 6/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6/7/2020) NXT Takeover Post-show WNIA Special Edition talking Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, Charlotte vs. Ripley vs. Iyo, plus Triple H conference call details (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the June 7, 2020 episode of “Wresting Night in America” with Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg filling in for Greg Parks to cover NXT Takeover “In Your House” including Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai, Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee, Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, and more. They field caller questions, answer emails, and discuss each segment in detail. Kelly Wells joins them at the end of the broadcast to cover the Triple H Media call directly after Takeover aired.

