VIP PODCAST 6/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-3-2007): PPV Roundtable – WWE/ECW One Night Stand with Lashley vs. Mr. McMahon for ECW Title, Cena vs. Khali, plus CM Punk, RVD, Batista (45 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our dual podcast coverage of the June 3, 2007 ECW/WWE One Night Stand PPV. PWTorch editor Wade Keller along with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell discuss the full card including John Cena vs. The Great Kahli in a Fall Count Anywhere match for the WWE Title, Edge vs. Batista for the World Hvt. Title in a cage, Candice Michelle vs. Melina in a Pudding match, Bobby Lashley vs. Mr. McMahon for the ECW Title in a Street Fight, plus C.M. Punk teaming with Sandman & Tommy Dreamer, RVD vs. Kane, and more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

