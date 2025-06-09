WWE RAW RESULTS (6/9): Keller’s report on Jey Uso vs. Gunther, Seth Rollins with his MITB briefcase, John Cea appearance, King and Queen tournaments begin, Nikki Bella returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 9, 2025

PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT PHX ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 13,654 tickets were distributed heading into today. The arena has a capacity of 17,716 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle (making his cohosting debut!) to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/wgd4majjv2

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed an aerial view of downtown Phoenix as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed the arrivals Becky Lynch, “Phoenix, Arizona’s own” Nikki Bella, Gunther, and Jey Uso. Cole plugged Jey vs. Gunther as the main event as they cut to the inside of the arena. Cole touted a crowd of 14,361.

-They cut to a video package on Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. They only gave about 45 seconds to Worlds Collide and focused on moves and then Dominik Mysterio shoving Octagon Jr. Then they showed two-and-a-half minutes of MITB highlights.

-John Cena made his live entrance to his usual theme as fans sang “John Cena sucks!” The music stopped and loud boos rang out. “You teach me something everything single time you open your mouths,” he said. “What you taught me at Money in Bank is truth is a lie.” He said they opened their mouths and wasted their energy “saving a side-show comedian whose greatest achievement is pretending to be me. And you thought you did something good.” Fans chanted, “We want Truth!” Cena asked if they think that accomplished anything. He called them “spineless keyboard warriors” and “ignorant armchair activists.” He said they don’t have any real power to change anything.

He said R-Truth is a gimmick they will spit out and a year from now won’t care about. He said they will never use them to benefit “one your garbage pity parties again.” He yelled that this his retirement tour. “I have limited time!” he said. He pointed at “36 dates” on the entrance screens. He said the last time they counted was the Raw After WrestleMania. He said it’s down to 19 dates and he listed each of the cities. He told them not to waste their voice and send him “the class clown.” He said he wanted competition sent his way instead. He said everyone they have cheered for from R-Truth to Cody Rhodes to Randy Orton he has beaten. C.M. Punk’s music then played.

Punk walked out in jeans and a “Ramons” sweater. He asked Cena if he’s comfortable because he has a lot of things to get off his chest. He said he will listen to him one way or another. Cena, with his body language, invited him to go on. Punk said it’s ironic that Cena says he’s going to ruin pro wrestling and destroy the establishment, putting him in position to defend the establishment. Punk said that’s not what he’s doing. He said he’s not there to stand for TKO or defend the billionaires. “I’m here to defend the people,” he said. He asked if Cena was upset the establishment picked him but never the people. He said he was chosen in 2011 to be the voice of the voiceless. He told Cena that Cody Rhodes is the best, and he only beat him because of cheapshots.