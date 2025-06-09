WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A look at how Undertaker has shifted from an in-character active wrestler to high-profile ambassador legend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

For 30 years, WWE audiences were amazed and captivated by The Undertaker. From his entrance and theme music to his athletic ability and his numerous accomplishments in the ring, generations of people paid to see him perform.

A 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, he won 14 titles and had a 21 event win streak at WrestleMania. Largely known as one of the best wrestlers in WWE history, he had an amazing career. But wrestlers are faced with a decision when they hit retirement. Do they continue working in the business or do they live a quiet life making the occasional convention appearance? The Undertaker has majorly kept his hand in WWE, delighting wrestlers and fans.

The WWE YouTube channel uploaded a new WWE Playlist video spotlighting what he’s been up to since his last match. This video will definitely help people appreciate how much he’s helped everyone since his retirement.

This video shows that even after a wrestler finishes wrestling for the WWE, there are many avenues to continue working with them. Aside from the typical WWE Legends appearances, Undertaker has shown how you can still be useful to the company years after retiring interacting with fans in new ways.

They included the Bray Wyatt moment from “Raw is XXX.” It was such a special moment then, and with Wyatt unfortunately passing away seven months later, it’s bittersweet now given how that was one of his final WWE appearances.

I wanted to see some footage from WWE LFG in this video. As a coach, he was a major part in coaching the Performance Center trainees and molding them into potential roster mainstays. Clips of him giving advice to the next generational would’ve really shown him in another role mentoring wrestlers in WWE.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing how one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history has contributed to the company years after hanging up his boots. The Undertaker could’ve just shied away from the spotlight, making an occasional interview here or there. But he has fully embraced being a WWE Legend and Hall of Famer. He has done so much for the next generation by coaching them and just being there for them backstage at TV tapings and PLE’s throughout the year.

Undertaker’s constant presence has definitely been welcoming to everyone in the company. He has continued to make memorable moments when certain wrestlers choose to leave the bright lights of TV and the spotlight of the internet. Being so involved has shown how much he truly loves WWE and the business as a whole. This video has shown why The Undertaker is still valued, but in new ways, after his retirement.