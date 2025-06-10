FREE PODCAST 6/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wiegle: Jey-Gunther finish, Punk headlining Saudi Arabia show, KOTR and QOTR start, on-site report, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle in his co-hosting debut to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They start with a reaction to the Gunther win over Jey Uso to regain the World Title. They also talk about whether C.M. Punk is a hypocrite or being trolled by getting his John Cena title match in Saudi Arabia. Also, R-Truth becoming Ron Killings, New Day, the return of Bayley, King and Queen tournament developments and speculation, and more with live callers, mailbag, and chat interaction throughout. Plus, an on-site correspondent who attended in Phoenix.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.