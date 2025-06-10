VIP PODCAST 6/9 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey vs. Gunther for World Title, start of King and Queen tournaments, Punk challenges Cena for title match, more (27 min.)

News Ticker

June 10, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 9 edition of WWE Raw featuring Jey Uso defending against Gunther, John Cena telling C.M. Punk his title match is in Saudi Arabia and Punk agreeing, the start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, Bayley’s return, and more.

