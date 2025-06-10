VIP PODCAST 6/10 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-7-2007): Steiner injury, Danielson on Indy Line-up of the Week, Vince McMahon Appreciation Night, Samoa Joe, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discusses Scott Steiner’s injury, potential replacements for Scott and TNA Slammiversary, and how this injury might affect Pat’s weekend. Plus other news, including the possibility of a Samoa Joe vs. Morishima rematch, who’s showing up for Vince McMahon Appreciation Night, Shimmer invading FIP, the Indy Lineup of the Week with Brian Danielson returning to SoCal, the first title match signed for Vengeance, the next big WWE DVD release, and more. Find out how the Newsmaker Hotline with Justin Credible went and enjoy some Listener Mail and another installment of Pat McNeill Sings!

