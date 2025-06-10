AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,161 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,724. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland 2

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

The Hurt Syndicate vs. “Speedball” Bailey & Komander & Kevin Knight – Trios match

TayJay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Mistico returns

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada All In contract signing

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE “FYTER FEST” RESULTS (6/4): Keller’s report with Omega vs. Claudio vs. Dorada vs. Brody King for International Title, Moxley vs. Briscoe

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW wrestler underwent knee replacement surgery