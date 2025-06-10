AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Where: Portland, Ore. at Moda Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,161 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,724. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland 2
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. “Speedball” Bailey & Komander & Kevin Knight – Trios match
- TayJay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
- Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens
- Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
- Mistico returns
- Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada All In contract signing
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage
