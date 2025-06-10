FREE PODCAST 6/10 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Cena-Punk Saudi Arabia undercurrent, R-Truth, King and Queen of Ring tournaments, Omega-Okada build, Uso-Gunther (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

A thorough look at the participants in the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, the different paths that the tournament could take, how few seem actually realistic given the realities of deciding Summerslam main event. Who are actual realistic candidates to win or even advance? Why is it safe to eliminate quite a few wrestlers, even bigger names?

Thoughts on Monday night’s John Cena-C.M. Punk exchange and the undercurrents of putting Punk in position to look like a hypocrite regarding Saudi Arabia even though that’s not part of storyline cannon in WWE otherwise.

The developments with R-Truth over the last week including him dropping the R-Truth personal and going back to Ron Killings

Thoughts on the Jey Uso-Gunther title change and what it means for both Jey and Gunther from here

Analysis of the state of the Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada dream match for AEW going into the contract signing tomorrow night

Additional thoughts on Dynamite and Collision this week

