VIP PODCAST 6/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Uso’s loss, Punk-Saudi Arabia, Nikki Bella, WBD changes, R-Truth, Worlds Collide, Chad Gable, Mariah May’s new character (88 min.)

In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

The end of Jey Uso’s WWE World Title reign.

Nikki Bella and Liv, where it went right and where it went wrong

The C.M. Punk-Saudi Arabia aspect of the set-up for the John Cena title match

King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament thoughts

The return of Bayley and how Lyra Valkyria reacted

R-Truth becoming Ron Killings

The changes in WBD and how it can affect AEW

Thoughts on Worlds Collide’s presentation and follow-up

Chad Gable’s ups and down over the last week

The state of NXT including the new presentation for Mariah May and the roster taking shape after cuts and call-ups

Thoughts on the AEW Dynamite/Collision “Summer Blockbuster” show including the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada build

