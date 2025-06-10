VIP PODCAST 6/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Uso’s loss, Punk-Saudi Arabia, Nikki Bella, WBD changes, R-Truth, Worlds Collide, Chad Gable, Mariah May’s new character (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
"Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,"
- The end of Jey Uso’s WWE World Title reign.
- Nikki Bella and Liv, where it went right and where it went wrong
- The C.M. Punk-Saudi Arabia aspect of the set-up for the John Cena title match
- King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament thoughts
- The return of Bayley and how Lyra Valkyria reacted
- R-Truth becoming Ron Killings
- The changes in WBD and how it can affect AEW
- Thoughts on Worlds Collide’s presentation and follow-up
- Chad Gable’s ups and down over the last week
- The state of NXT including the new presentation for Mariah May and the roster taking shape after cuts and call-ups
- Thoughts on the AEW Dynamite/Collision “Summer Blockbuster” show including the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada build
