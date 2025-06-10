News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Uso’s loss, Punk-Saudi Arabia, Nikki Bella, WBD changes, R-Truth, Worlds Collide, Chad Gable, Mariah May’s new character (88 min.)

June 10, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The end of Jey Uso’s WWE World Title reign.
  • Nikki Bella and Liv, where it went right and where it went wrong
  • The C.M. Punk-Saudi Arabia aspect of the set-up for the John Cena title match
  • King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament thoughts
  • The return of Bayley and how Lyra Valkyria reacted
  • R-Truth becoming Ron Killings
  • The changes in WBD and how it can affect AEW
  • Thoughts on Worlds Collide’s presentation and follow-up
  • Chad Gable’s ups and down over the last week
  • The state of NXT including the new presentation for Mariah May and the roster taking shape after cuts and call-ups
  • Thoughts on the AEW Dynamite/Collision “Summer Blockbuster” show including the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada build

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025