NXT TV RESULTS (6/10): Mariah May debuts with her new name and gimmick, Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for North American Title, Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for NXT Title

NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 10, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of half the women’s roster coming out to challenge Jacy Jayne and then brawling to the back before the (assumed) former Mariah May challenged her from the balcony. They also recapped the continuing Trick Williams as TNA World Champion saga.

-Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino were shown outside the building. Jasper Troy attacked Oba Femi in the parking lot and chokeslammed him through the windshield of a car. Ouch.

(1) ETHAN PAGE (c) vs. SEAN LEGACY – North American title match

Legacy got a decent pop for his entrance. Page grounded him early with a headlock. Legacy fell to a shoulder block but came back with a hurricanrana. He missed a dropkick, and Page grabbed the headlock again. Legacy took over and fired up. He nailed a dropkick, and Page took a powder as they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

After the interruption by Burger King, some random college, and Jack Daniels (now there’s a trio for you), they returned to full-screen action. Page had taken control of Legacy with a knee to the jaw. He tried a superplex, but Legacy dropped down and hung his arm over the top rope before hitting a missile dropkick. The crowd chanted “Legacy”. The Evolve star hit some kicks and came up short on a couple of them.

After a series of quick reversals, Legacy hit Roshambo for a two-count. He went to the top, but got caught by Page, who climbed up with him and delivered a backbreaker across the top turnbuckle. Page cleared the announce table, but Legacy came back with some big offense. He missed a 450 splash and ate a Twisted Grin for the three-count. After the match, Ricky Saints attacked Page and rumbled with him to the back.

WINNER: Ethan Page to retain the North American title at 10:26

(Miller’s Take: Pretty decent showing from Legacy. His greenness showed, but so did his potential. Page continues to be Page, possibly the most entertaining heel on the NXT roster. Good match with lots of energy. Legacy isn’t ready for a title run, but he’s almost ready to make the leap from Evolve to NXT. He just needs to slow down a bit. Nice touch with a still injured Saints attacking the dastardly Page after the match.)

-Ava was in the back with Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne was flapping her gums when Lainey Reid walked up and slapped her in the face. After a bit more trash-talking, Reid slapped her again and walked off. An enraged Jayne demanded a match with Reid for tonight, with her title on the line. [c}

-“Earlier today”, Sol Ruca and Zaria were doing some kind of Tik Tok thing in the locker room when they focused on an argument among Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Wren Sinclair, and Karmen Petrovic. It appeared that Sinclair and Legend were going to wrestle later, but it was hard to hear what was being said.

-Somewhere in the darkness, Izzi Dame justified purging Brooks Jensen from The Culling. Shawn Spears voiced his approval and said she saw something he didn’t. He asked if she saw anything else. She said she had her eye on something.

(2) SHAWN SPEARS & NIKO VANCE (w/Izzi Dame) vs. JOSH BRIGGS & YOSHIKI INAMURA

Inamura started out strong as the announcers pondered how Oba Femi was doing back in medical. Vance tried strong-arming Inamura, but that didn’t work out very well for him. Briggs tagged in and took over on Spears. Dame distracted Briggs on the outside long enough for Vance to cream him from behind.

Back in the ring, Vance continued thumping on Briggs. The Culling cut the ring off for a short time before Inamura took the hot tag and went to town. He smooshed Spears in the corner a couple of times, then speared him outside the ring. Meanwhile, inside the ring, Vance drove Briggs face-first into the mat and pinned him.

WINNERS: Shawn Spears & Niko Vance at 5:09

(Miller’s Take: It didn’t overstay its welcome, for sure. The losing team still looked strong in defeat, as Dame did factor into the match. The obvious question is, what does Dame have in store for The Culling? Will they add a new member? If so, my bet is on Tatum Paxley.)

-Ava was admonishing Saints in the back, who still couldn’t talk after last week’s injury. She told him to go home. They cut to Sarah Schreiber, who was reporting on the condition of Oba Femi outside medical. The camera panned over to Andre Chase and his minions. He was telling them it’s time to go back to class. They jumped up and down with joy like a couple of giddy schoolgirls.

-A video package aired on “The Glamour”. She was taking a bubble bath and was shown wrapped in a towel while putting on makeup. After a lot of teasing, they introduced the former Mariah May as Blake Monroe. It was a pretty cheesy Hollywood-style vignette. Not something that makes me want to take her seriously. [c]

(3) LASH LEGEND vs. WREN SINCLAIR (w/Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights)

Kelani Jordan came to the announce table, which Legend obviously didn’t care for. Sinclair tied up Legend on the mat, but Legend came back with a pump kick that floored her. She kept jawing with Jordan but went back to work on Sinclair with a bearhug on her much smaller opponent.

Sinclair hit a nice hurricanrana on Legend, who rolled to the outside. She went for another one on the floor but was caught. She managed to escape and threw Legend back in the ring. Legend dropped her with a sloppy-looking something for the pin.

WINNER: Lash Legend at 4:04.

(Miller’s Take: Although it was good to see Legend back in the ring, this was totally forgettable. The story was the tension between Legend and Jordan, which should be a really good match.) [c]

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Jasper Troy in the back, who said he knew exactly what he was doing. He said he knew that no matter how wounded Femi was, he would still come out to defend the title against him later tonight.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) JACY JAYNE (c) (w/Fallon Henley & Jazmin Nyx) vs. LAINEY REID – NXT Women’s title match

Booker T was vociferously putting over Jayne before the match. Reid started hot, rolling up Jayne for a two-count to start the match. After a brief flurry, Jayne took control with a knee and a pair of sentons. She followed that up by driving Reid’s throat into the bottom rope with a slingshot. Split-screen commercial time. [c]

The women continued to battle on the left-hand side of the screen while we watched plugs for Bounty, refrigerated dog food, and Gillette’s newest face scraper. Back to full-screen, Reid was trying to escape the clutches of the newly crowned champion. Jayne got a little cocky, allowing Reid to take the advantage.

Jayne attempted another slingshot to the throat, but Reid blocked it. Jayne instead stomped on the bottom rope to drive it into her challenger’s throat. Reid went for a blockbuster, but missed by a mile. Jayne bumped anyway. The announcers did their best to cover for it, but that was Jackie Gayda ugly. Reid pushed on with more offense and came extremely close to a three-count after a brutal knee to the sternum. Fallon Henley distracted Reid, who fell victim to the same Rolling Encore that vanquished Stephanie Vaquer last week.

WINNER: Jacy Jayne at 10:28

(Miller’s Take: I can forgive the blockbuster botch as the rest of the match was really very good. Reid has good intensity, and there were some very believable near falls. Jayne can hold her own in the ring and I like her character, but I still see her as a transitional champion.)

After the match, Ava was shown in the balcony. She told Jayne that next week there would be a series of qualifying matches for a fatal four-way, the winner of which would receive a title match against her at Evolution. Thea Hail, Izzi Dame, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, and Lola Vice were surrounding the ring and standing among the crowd, staring confidently at the champion. Jayne looked dismayed and cornered.

-In the back, Briggs & Inamura were confronted by TNA’s First Class, the former Top Dolla, AJ Francis & KC Navarro. Elijah came up and blamed First Class for costing him his match against Trick Williams. They said they were going to go talk to the champ.

-In the back, Luca Crusifino was telling someone on the phone he would take care of it. He hung up as Tony D’Angelo walked up and asked him what that was. Crusifino said it was just some business and told Tony he could trust him. D’Angelo didn’t look convinced at all. [c]

-In the back, Charlie Dempsey shook Miles Borne’s hand and wished him well. Je’Von Evans bounced into the picture for some reason. Tavion said he wanted his shot next, but Dempsey said no way and left. Wren Sinclair told Heights she’d talk to him.

-Worlds Collide was recapped as Mr. Iguana and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. were shown in the crowd.

(5) TONY D’ANGELO & LUCA CRUSIFINO vs TYSON DUPONT & TYRIEK IGWE (w/Wes Lee)

Crusifino started the match as D’Angelo looked on cautiously. When he took the tag, he demanded Crusifino let go of Igwe’s arm and break clean. Chimes rang out as a “Bewitched” looking animation flashed across the screen, announcing Blake Monroe would sign her NXT contract next week. Crusifino was tearing it up in the ring. D’Angelo tagged in and hiptossed his charging partner over the top rope and onto their very large opponents. He looked like he might be starting to warm up to his partner. Split-screen commercial break. [c]

Back to full-screen, Luca was struggling against High Ryze. D’Angelo looked concerned. Crusifino managed a codebreaker and hot tagged D’Angelo, who laid waste to Dupont and Igwe. Stacks jumped up on the ring apron with a crowbar. D’Angelo caught him coming in and disposed of him. Crusifino picked up the crowbar Stacks had dropped and looked like he was going to maul The Don with it, but Tony turned around and confronted him. Luca backed off and feigned innocence as Igwe pushed Tony into Luca, sending him sailing out of the ring. High Ryze easily polished off D’Angelo with their finisher.

WINNERS: Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe at 9:45

(Miller’s Take: Tony D’Angelo can really tell a story with his facial expressions. Dupont & Igwe are a solid team, but the story here was the continuing saga of the D’Angelo family, or what’s left of it. I have to admit I’m invested in this. It was obvious to me that Crusifino was getting ready to brain D’Angelo with the crowbar, but didn’t get the chance to do it.)

-Sarah Schreiber congratulated TNA World Champion Trick Williams on his victory over Elijah at Against All Odds. He then announced a six-man tag next week with Briggs & Inamura & Elijah vs. himself and First Class.

-Jasper Troy was shown walking toward the ring entrance, as was an injured Oba Femi, whose ribs were heavily wrapped. [c]

-The announcers ran down next week’s card and showed Oba Femi being chokeslammed into a car windshield earlier this evening by his overgrown challenger, Jasper Troy.

(6) OBA FEMI (c) vs. JASPER TROY – NXT Championship match

Oba still half-strutted to the ring, but he was moving very slowly and wincing. The 340-pound challenger has 30 pounds on the champ, who is a very large individual himself. They tore into each other at the bell. Troy missed a senton that was supposed to connect. Both men showed incredible strength, with Femi slamming Troy and Troy lifting the champ into a vertical suplex.

Troy threw Femi into the turnbuckle with such force that the middle rope came off. It was unclear to me if the turnbuckle was rigged to come off or if it was a shoot. Split-screen commercial break. Really? Now? [c]

During the break, the middle rope was fixed as Troy continued to brutalize Femi, leading me to believe the turnbuckle detaching from the ring post was a shoot. Back to full-screen, Femi was being manhandled. Troy dropped him on the ring apron, then splashed him for a two-count. Femi fought back with a suplex of his own, followed by a clothesline and overhead throw. He hit a spinebuster for a very close two-count. The two men headbutted and kicked each other mid-ring. Troy hit a chokeslam for a two-count. A Fall From Grace was countered by a backdrop.

Femi picked up Troy and launched him in the air and across the mat, but Troy hit a black hole slam for a near-fall. Femi clotheslined Troy over the top, with both men tumbling over. He threw Troy through the barricade, taking out a good 15 feet of it. In the ring, Femi hit the Fall From Grace for a questionable two-count. The referee slid his hand under Troy’s shoulder, indicating the shoulder was up, but it didn’t look like it from the camera angle. Femi hit another Fall From Grace and got the pin this time.

WINNER: Oba Femi to retain the NXT Championship at 11:18.

(Miller’s Take: This was really good. Moose is the closest I’ve seen to matching up to Femi in size, but Troy is bigger. Femi sold the injury well and really got beaten up by Troy, who looked great in this match. Both men showcased their nearly superhuman power, and it was quite the sight to behold. As for the finish, I believe my partner in crime, Nate Lindberg, nailed it when he speculated that Troy was probably supposed to kick out of the first Fall From Grace and didn’t, so the referee covered for it by claiming his shoulder wasn’t all the way on the mat. No matter…this was a great main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not that I necessarily miss Hank & Tank, but where have the tag team champions been lately? The women’s division continues to heat up. The exodus of top talent like Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez is allowing other top talent like Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker to step up to the plate. The jury is still out on Blake Monroe. She’s being treated as a big deal, so we’ll see where they go with her from there. Oba Femi continues to be a dominant champion with no foreseeable defeat. See you tomorrow for Evolve!