AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Kenny Omega back on TV, The Patriarchy back on TV, Max Caster surprisingly the star of post Acclaimed pair, MVP keeps doing it wrong, Bandido flailing as ROH Champ

The countdown to All In: Texas continued this week with Fyter Feat. Just five weeks of television to go before we get to Texas.

Rising Star of the Week

Kenny Omega

It was great to see Kenny Omega on television defending his title this week. This was his first defense on Dynamite since winning the title at Revolution back in March and only his second defense overall. Hopefully this is the start of him being on television regularly, at least, until we get to All In: Texas.

Omega, while not at the World Title level right now, is an important part of this ensemble. The crowds love him and when they get to see him wrestle you can tell they are excited to see an Omega match. Omega, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Adam Page should be on television every single week. If not all of them, then some combo of three out of four should be on television. It’s who the fans want to see and this week we got three of four.

As we head into summer we are finally building towards a match so many AEW fans have wanted since the inception of this company. Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega will be happening in just five weeks. We get the contract signing on Dynamite and I’m curious to see how that goes.

1st Runner Up: The Patriarchy

Yes! The Parriarchy is finally back on AEW television. While I’m so happy for Nick Wayne to get the experience he got at the New Japan Super Juniors, I was even happier to have Nick, Christian Cage, and Mother Wayne back on television this week. Then we had some intrigue on where the missing member, Kip Sabian, was with Christian declaring Kip is working on “an evening bigger surprise.”

I gave my four babyfaces I would like to see on television each week earlier in my column and, if I were to have a heel list, the Patriarchy would be on that list. Christian talking and Nick in the ring is a great combination for where they both are in the ring right now.

I know people really want Christian to reunite with a certain former tag partner, but I like what Christian is doing now. I feel like the Patriarchy is just getting started. Moving Nick away from anything ROH related and into the AEW only world is the first thing. Then maybe a TNT Title run for young Nick? Christian loves to claim that belt as his own; just ask Killswitch.

2nd Runner Up: Max Caster

Well, when The Acclaimed broke up, I did not think what has happened since would shake out the way it did. I have been disappointed with Anthony Bowens and pleasantly surprised with Caster. If you read last week’s Rising and Fading Stars list, then you know Caster’s former tag partner ended up on the wrong side of my list.

The last two weeks alone have shown how much Caster is connecting with the audience. His meet and greet vignette where he, comically, ran away, like a 14 year old from a mall security guard, last week had me laughing out loud and this week the crowd showed how much they are into Caster being the “best wrestler alive.”

I’m not sure where it’s going long term, but I am currently enjoying whenever Caster shows up on my television and you better believe I am always changing “Let’s go Max! You’re the best wrestler a-live!” My wife and cats love it.

Falling Star of the Week

MVP

Hear me out, hear me out. I know so many of you have love and adoration for the Hurt Syndicate. I do too. My issue is how MVP undercuts the people the Hurt Syndicate is going up against.

The Hurt Syndicate, despite the crowd reactions, are heels right? If I’m wrong, someone please tell me. That said, as a heel manager he should not be out there to get pops and always be the coolest one on camera. His job is to help his guys remain strong while also elevating any opponent they have. Not have an exaggerated, over-the-top, laugh after a guy like “Speedball” Mike Bailey is trying to hype up a babyface trio of Speedball, Kevin Knight, and Commander.

How does he fix this? First, stop trying to get babyface pops by playing to the crowd. Within the Hurt Syndicate is a wrestler in his prime, MJF, who has no problem getting the people to boo him and seems to enjoy it. Lean more on what MJF does. Another thing is something Wade Keller always says: Go local sports team heel on the crowd while there is a commercial break. Manufacture that heel response for the camera. One last thing, put the Hurt Syndicate against actual threats to them. As long as the crowd feels like the Hurt Syndicate is not in trouble, then I feel like they will continue to cheer them.

1st Runner Up: Bandido

Are you a fan of Bandido? I am. I was in the crowd back in 2021 when he won his first Ring of Honor World Title. He connected with the crowd in a way that others didn’t in ROH at the time.

Since then he has been bit by the injury bug. Add to that the way AEW presents him and you have the Bandido who is on television today.

Bandido won the ROH World Title in Apr. 6, 2025 and has defended the title just one time since then. He has also appeared on AEW television six times since winning the title and just three times on ROH television during that time. While he has won all of his ROH matches, he has lost half of his AEW matches since winning the ROH Title. Another weird stat? All three losses have come against the Don Callis Family and while Bandido has been teaming with The Outrunners.

ROH titles don’t really help anyone and tend to put wrestlers in a weird purgatory. Move Bandido away from ROH and make him a collision staple to rebuild him. He has something the crowd likes, let him connect away from a comedy act like The Outrunners.