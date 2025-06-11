WWE NXT Ratings Report (6/10): Viewership and key demo ratings, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (6/10) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 726,000 viewers, compared to 684,000 the prior week and the 650,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is ,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 718,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 660,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 581,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 585,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.20 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy – NXT Championship match

Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy – NXT North American Championship match

Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. TBA

