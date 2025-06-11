5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-10-20205 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-10-2020): Gargano & LeRae vs. Keith Lee & Mia Yim, Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis, plus Finn Balor, Grimes, Ripley, Fantasma, Breezango, Iyo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 10, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, Tom Phillips

-They opened with a video package on NXT Takeover “In Your House” beginning with zany Triple H and Shawn Michaels banging the computer monitor and ending with Io Shirai winning the NXT Title.

-Mauro introduced the show.

-The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish made their entrance. Mauro noted Cole’s reign has reached 375 days. Phoenix said she was shocked Cole could even walk to the ring after the battle with Velveteen Dream. Cole said his win added credence to Cole’s claim he is the greatest NXT Champion ever.

“The era of Adam Cole as NXT Champion will continue,” Cole declared. He said nobody in their right mind believed Dream would beat him for his title. He said he proved he is one of the very best in NXT, “but he’s not Adam Cole, bay-bay.” He said now Dream can no longer challenge him for his title as long as he is champion. He asked what’s next for him. He said, “It doesn’t freakin’ matter.” He said he is the most dominant champion in NXT’s history and nobody has held it like he has. “Nobody in NXT, nobody in WWE will be able to beat me for this championship.”

He said he wanted to shift their focus to Dexter Lumis. He said he’s a psychotic freak who always get in their business. He said he’s not sure if he’s obsessed with him or his title. Fish said “that creep is obsessed with all of us.” When Fish brought up Lumus putting them in his trunk, Strong yelled, “Everybody knows I hate being stuffed in trunks.” That shocked Fish and Cole who gave him a strange and concerned look. Strong thought he saw Lumis and pointed in a panic at ringside. Cole and Fish didn’t see him. Strong saw him again (he was on camera, so he was there), but when Fish and Cole turned around, Lumis was gone again.

Cole told them to pump the brakes. He said Fish and Strong are two of the greatest men he’s ever known, and if you mess with one of them, you mess with all of them. Cole said he went through a war on Sunday, and he’s not 100 percent, but that’s life as NXT Champion. He said they’re going to fight later and he’s going to beat him and send him back to the drawing board where he belongs. “And that’s undisputed.” As they left the ring, Cole and Fish made Strong feel he was seeing things. Then they struck their post on the stage. Lumis showed up again and Strong saw him and then ran away. Mauro said Strong wasn’t seeing things after all. [c]

-Backstage, Cole and Fish told Strong to breath deeply. He told him not to let Lumis get in his head like that. “When you get excited, it makes me really really nervous.” Keith Lee and Mia Yim walked in. “If you’ve been wondering what’s next for me, I’ve got an idea,” he said. Strong leaped off his chair and looked like he was ready for a fight. “Not right now,” Cole said, trying to calm down Strong. “Let him run his mouth.” They left. Lee smiled and chuckled and said under his breath, “Soon enough.”

(1) KEITH LEE & MIA YIM vs. JOHNNY GARGANO & CANDICE LERAE

Beth called Lee and Yim a “power couple.” They trash-talked one another before the bell. Yim got in Gargano’s face, LeRae in Lee’s face. Lee picked up LeRae and lifted her to the side. A brawl broke out with Lee vs. Gargano and Yim vs. LeRae. Order was restored and the ref signaled for the bell. LeRae and Yim battled first. Lee held LeRae in place at ringside for Yim dive, but LeRae escaped; Lee caught Yim. Lee and Yim lifted and dropped Gargano and LeRae on the edge of the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]

Yim hot-tagged in Lee after the break. Gargano entered and took a beating from Lee. Lee biel threw Gargano across the ring. Yim gave LeRae a dragon suplex for a two count, broken up by Gargano. Gargano yelled at Yim, so she attacked him with a barrage of strikes. LeRae blocked a Yim suplex. Yim then gave Gargano a released German suplex. She turned back to LeRae, who delivered Soul Food and a cabrada for a near fall. Yim held LeRae in a full nelson, but Lee pounced Gargano. That sent Gargano into the women, and Yim took a fall to the floor. Lee bent over to check on her. Gargano kicked him and then delivered a DDT. Lee landed on LeRae. Lee helped LeRae up. Gargano then rolled up Lee for the win.

WINNERS: Gargano & LeRae in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The idea of Gargano taking advantage of Lee when he was showing concern for the well-being of LeRae made sense on paper, but the execution felt contrived. It just didn’t feel natural that Lee would care so much about LeRae, but the way he picked her up and cradled her and looked down at her while waiting for Gargano just felt like a “set up for something” and not natural.)

-The announcers narrated highlights of Finn Balor beating Damien Priest at Takeover. Phillips stressed that it took two Coup de Graces to finish Priest.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Priest backstage after Takeover. Priest said Balor is really good and he has no excuses for losing. He said that match wasn’t all about winning or losing, it was also about the next step in his name living on. “I think I accomplished that,” he said. “The name Damien Priest is on its way to live forever now.” Before walking away, he told Mitchell she’s gorgeous.

-McKenzie interviewed Cameron Grimes backstage. He said he already beat Balor. He gave the fake pro wrestler laugh and asked McKenzie knows his full name. He said he’s “Cameron Confident Grimes.” He said he’s not sure why William Regal booked a rematch, but he’ll go 2-0. He told McKenzie if she looks into his eyes, he won’t see fear. He gave the fake pro wrestling laugh again. Priest showed up and suddenly Grimes looked scared. He told Priest he almost had Balor beat and started pathetically stammering and kissing up to him. Priest hit Grimes and knocked him down. He bent down told him, “Continue, please.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That made Grimes out to be a schmuck. His promos still look and sound too much like a below-average 1985 Memphis promo, with his emoting two notches above believable.)

-A video package aired on Io Shirai with high energy music in the background. They showed Mauro going bananas calling the action on his headset at home as other fans were shown celebrating at home her victory. They also showed clips of various wrestlers celebrating her win such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka. Then they showed media headlines and social media congratulations. She said: “This is now my division.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Nicely done. It emphasized winning that title is a big deal that everyone is talking about, and also let her project an alpha image while showing highlights.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) INDUS SHER (w/Malcom Bivens) vs. MIKEY DELBREY & MIKE REED

Phillips announced that Grimes has determined he cannot compete against Balor tonight after the Priest attack. Indus Sher dominated from the start against the two jobbers and won with a double team move. Mauro said they might be the future of NXT’s tag team division.

WINNERS: Indus Sher in 1:00.

-McKenzie approached the senior referee backstage who was talking to William Regal on his tablet. The ref said Grimes claims he has a broken jaw. Regal said he wanted to talk to Grimes directly. The ref brought the tablet with him to go find Grimes.

-Phillips hyped that El Hijo del Fantasma would speak next about his Cruiserweight Title win. [c]

-McKenzie followed the referee backstage who crossed paths with Grimes who was talking with two women. Grimes tried to blow off the referee, saying he was a little busy. He didn’t realize Regal was watching and listening. Grimes said he’s “totally fine” and wants to be left alone. The ref explained Regal was there online. Grimes suddenly grabbed his jaw in pain. Regal said he is clearly putting on an act because he is going to compete against Balor. He threw a fit and whined about needing to get ready.

-Phillips talked about last week’s NXT show with the return of Breezango, who became no. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

-They went to a vignette on Breezango. Tyler Breeze and Fandango said they dressed up as a lot of different people. They reminisced about various roles. They said fans like to be entertained, which is why they became the Fashion Police. They agreed, though, they went too far and became a punchline on Smackdown. Breeze talked up Fandango’s accomplishments. Fandango talked up Breeze being a foundational star of NXT, but was shocked when Breeze said he is 32; he said he thought he was 27. They said everybody thinks they’re funny, but they have to work at leaving the entertainment at the ropes. Breeze said Emporium instead of Imperium. They played that up a bit.

-Phoenix hyped that Breezango will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Titles next week.

-A video package aired on Karrion Kross vs. Tomasso Ciampa at Takeover.

-They cut backstage to Ciampa. A roving reporter after camera asked why he was still there hours after Takeover ended. Ciampa didn’t say anything. The reporter asked if Kross was tougher than he anticipated and if he underestimated him. Ciampa got in his SUV and drove off without a word.

-Phillips said Ciampa’s future is uncertain. He said Grimes vs. Balor is up next.

-McKenzie interviewed Rhea Ripley after yet another disappointment at Takeover. Ripley said she gave everything she had in that ring. She congratulated Io Shirai. Robert Stone came in, looking disheveled, and asked Ripley if she can feel the client-manager chemistry. He said lately they’ve been losers, especially him. He said they could be a phoenix rising from the ashes. He said he will do everything for her, including making all her calls and book her matches. He said together they make the Robert Stone Brand bigger than its ever been. She said the chances of her joining the Robert Stone Brand are one in a million. He looked disappointed, but then said, “So you’re saying there’s a chance.” She asked him to go with her. Stone said they just have to shake hands. Instead, he punched him in the groin and slammed him through some furniture backstage. She stood over him and smiled; he gasped for breath and clutched his ribs.

(3) FINN BALOR vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Grimes made his way to the ring and seemed drunk with cockiness as he bragged that he beat him once and he’ll beat him again. Mauro made his full ring entrance next as Phoenix talked about Balor’s impressive win against Priest at Takeover. Mauro noted that before Cole, Balor had the longest NXT Men’s Title reign.

Grimes took the first sustained control in the match and grinned Balor’s hand on the mat. He sunset flipped Balor, but Balor rolled through and landed a basement dropkick. Grimes bailed out to regroup. Back in the ring, Grimes caught Balor with a running clothesline and then settled into a chinlock. They cut to a break. [c]

Grimes remained in control with an amber after the break. Balor escaped and fought back. Grimes yelled at the audience and said who thought he’d be scared of Balor. Balor fought back including a double-foot stomp on his chest. Balor followed up with a Sling Blade and a dropkick. He followed up with a top rope Coup de Grace, but Grimes avoided him. Grimes seized the opening with an Oklahoma Roll for a near fall. Grimes scored a near fall a minute later with a small package. Balor made a comeback as the audience pounded on the plexiglass.

Grimes made a comeback and scored another near fall. He went for his Cave In, but Balor ducked it and then gave Grimes a reverse 1916 for a very near fall. Balor followed up with the Coup de Grace and a 1916 for the win. Mauro said, “The score is even.” Balor looked into the camera and said he’s won a lot of titles in his career, but never the North American Title. He told Lee to come see him when he’s “done playing house.”

WINNER: Balor in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. What was hoping for with their first match-up, so I’m glad they went back it for a more full-fledged match. Grimes gained from being as competitive as he was against Balor, who just beat Priest, who is getting a big push.) [c]

(4) KACY CATANZARO vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/Raquel Gonzales)

The ring announcer Alicia Taylor mispronounced Catanzaro’s last name (rhyming “zaro” with “bear-o” instead of “czar-o”). Catanzaro made a feisty comeback a couple minutes it, but ate a scorpion kick. Kai then delivered the GTK (Go To Kick) finisher for the win.

WINNER: Kai in 2:00.

-Kai attacked Catanzaro after the match. Gonzales joined. Kayden Carter ran out for the save. Gonzales fended off Carter and slammed her hard to the mat. Kai and Gonzales then celebrated, standing over Carter.

-Philllips said El Hijo del Fantasma would be out next.

-A vignette aired with Timothy Thatcher stepping into the ring and telling his training partners that they need to sign their waivers after their lawyers look them over. He said their training will be brutal and barbaric, beginning next week.

-The ring announcer introduced El Hijo del Fantasma. The announcers talked about how Jordan Devlin isn’t happy watching this from Ireland. Phillips said it looked like it was going to be the end of Maverick’s career, but Triple H presented him with a new contract after the match. As Fantasma was about to speak, Drake Maverick interrupted. He walked out, applauding.

-Taylor introduced El Hijo del Fantasma. Fans chanted “Hijo.” He was immediately interrupted by Drake Maverick. Drake walked out, applauding. The announcers praised Drake’s performance in the tournament. He congratulated Fantasma. He said he’s an amazing competitor and he thanked him for the amazing match they had last week. He said he can’t help but hear everyone talking about his journey, but everyone should be talking about him. “You deserve, Fantasma, to be the NXT Cruiserweight Champion,” he said. The audience chanted “You deserve it!”

Drake said he wonders what he could hae done with a clear head, and now as a full time contracted wrestler, he’d like a chance to beat him. He said he thinks he can, he just needs another opportunity. Fantasma said yes. Two masked men walked out. Drake stood next to Fantasma and called them to the ring. Fantasma headbutted Drake. The masked men joined Fantasma in attacking Drake. “So much for respect and sportsmanship!” said Mauro. The two men unmasked as Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, who had ben kidnapped. Fantasma unmasked and announced he is Santo Escobar and no one can touch him as champion. The audience chanted “You suck!”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a good heel turn in a lot of ways, but it felt like they moved on too quickly from the reveal that the kidnapped wrestlers were with him. I hope they explore that more next week.)

-Backstage, Strong freaked out that he found a drawing from Lumis that showed him, Cole, and Fish bloodied and knocked out. Cole and Fish told Strong it was just a doodle. “Last time you said that we ended up in a trunk!” he said. Cole said nobody can screw with them. Strong wasn’t convinced. Lumis peered in the window of the room. Strong fled in a panic [c]

(5) ADAM COLE vs. DEXTER LUMIS

Lumis made his ring entrance first. Mauro called Lumis “eerily silent,” but said his drawings tell the story. Lumis stared into the camera. Phoenix called it “chilling.” Cole came out next, accompanied by Fish and Strong. They noticed Strong was reticent to walk to the ring. Phillips said that according to Fish, Lumis trapped him and Strong in the trunk of a car for 12 hours after the Backlot Brawl. He said he heard a rumor Strong woke up in the laundry room of his own house after In Your House. Beth said Lumis is unnerving. Lumis stood in the corner and stared down Cole, not moving or blinking. Phillips said of Lumis were to beat Cole, he’d be next in line for a title shot.

Lumis shoved Cole into the corner and hit him with a barrage of punches. Lumis hit Cole in the chest with an elbow. Cole retreated to ringside, but took control after returning to the ring. Lumis powered out of a side headlock by lifting and tossing Cole across the ring. Lumis slid under the bottom rope to the floor and hit Cole with an uppercut. He slithered back into the ring and punched Cole, who rolled to the ring apron. Cole caught Lumis with a boot to the head, sending him to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Cole caught Lumis with a back stabber mid-ring for a two count. Cole yelled at Lumis that he’s a freak and weirdo as he punched away at him. Lumis smiled and brushed off Cole’s punches, but Cole gave him a neck breaker to retain control. Cole told Dexter he’s not in his world. Lumis sat up and encouraged Cole to hit him on his chin. Cole did, and Lumis no-sold it. He then punched away at Cole and took over, landing a running bulldog. The audience cheered. Lumis then landed a slingshots suplex for a near fall. Lumis landed a German suplex for a near fall.

Cole caught Lumis with a kick to the knee to reverse momentum. He lowered his kneepad and set up a Last Shot, but Lumis blocked it. Cole caught a charging Lumis with a kick to the face for a believable near fall. Cole went for a Last Shot, but Lumis ducked and the hit a spine buster. He mounted Cole and punched away at him. Lumis crawled under the ring. When Fish and Strong peeked under the ring, Lumis appeared in the ring behind Cole. He then gave Cole a sudden spine buster for a believable near fall. Mauro said Lumis is showing he is a force to be reckoned with. (That’s a clue he’s about to lose.) Lumis leaped off the top rope, but Cole lifted his knees. He followed with a second rope Panama Sunrise attempt, but Lumis caught him with an arm triangle. Fish distracted the ref as Strong stood on the ring apron and kicked Lumis to break the hold on Cole. Cole then finished Lumis with a Last Shot

WINNER: Cole in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m really digging Dexter Lumis and how Lumis is executing his character. It’s not a centerpiece top-top act, but it’s a really useful TV character who can be put in odd-couple tag teams and torment heels with short-term programs like this one. If they don’t overexpose him during this “shiny new toy” phase, he might actually have some lasting power. I really like the idea that he doesn’t speak, but he gets into the heads of his opponents with paintings that suggest what he wants to do to them.)

-Cole taunted a KO’d Lumis after the match. Lumis sat up after Cole called him a joke. He caught Cole with an arm triangle. Strong and Fish attacked Lumis. Velveteen Dream ran out for the save. Lumis looked at Strong, who fled to the back. Dream and Fish fought to the back. Cole found himself alone in the ring. He smiled and held up his belt. Suddenly the lights went dark other than a spotlight on Cole. Scarlet showed up on the stage.

Scarlet walked to the ring through some fog. She stared at him.She had an hourglass and flipped it over to start it running. The audience chanted, “Tick tock.” Mauro said she’s brought a visual message for Cole regarding Killian Kross. Mauro wondered if the end is near for Cole’s record-breaking reign. Cole hugged his title belt a little tighter against his chest. Scarlett walked back to the stage, spun and eyed Cole, and then retreated as Cole stared at the hour glass as sand began going through it.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s intriguing that Karrion Kross, who has been presented a heel, is going after top heel Cole, who is still definitely a heel the way he’s been portrayed. The visual of the hour glass and Scarlett staring him down is an intriguing and visually unique launch to a new feud.)