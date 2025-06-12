News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell analyze season two premiere of NXT, WCW Robocop angle, Vince’s limo driver, why Flair-Hogan didn’t headline WM, more (99 min.)

June 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 12, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell discussed the big Raw-NXT angle, reacted to the previous night’s season two debut of NXT, reminisced about the WCW Robocop angle 20 years ago, and fielded live calls on a wide range of subjects.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the guest host concept on Raw, Rampage Jackson as a possible WWE wrestler, Vince McMahon’s limo driver James Dudley’s qualification for the Hall of Fame, the Flair-Hogan feud and why it never headlines WrestleMania, and more.

