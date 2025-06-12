FREE PODCAST 6/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell analyze season two premiere of NXT, WCW Robocop angle, Vince’s limo driver, why Flair-Hogan didn’t headline WM, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 12, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell discussed the big Raw-NXT angle, reacted to the previous night’s season two debut of NXT, reminisced about the WCW Robocop angle 20 years ago, and fielded live calls on a wide range of subjects.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the guest host concept on Raw, Rampage Jackson as a possible WWE wrestler, Vince McMahon’s limo driver James Dudley’s qualification for the Hall of Fame, the Flair-Hogan feud and why it never headlines WrestleMania, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO