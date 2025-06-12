FREE PODCAST 6/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Jeff Hardy throws his urine sample on Sheamus, Styles-Bryan 40-minute classic for IC Title, live callers & mailbag (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (6-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown including Jeff Hardy producing a urine sample live in the ring and then throws it on Sheamus, A.J. Styles faces Daniel Bryan in a classic 40 minute IC Title tournament finals, Bayley and Sasha Banks celebrate their tag title win, Braun Strowman & Heavy Machinery vs. Miz & Morrison & Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakanura & Cesaro, and more.

