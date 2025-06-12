VIP PODCAST 6/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Worlds Collide review, Okada-Omega angle, AEW Summer Blockbuster, MITB fallout, Gunther beating Jey, more (97 min.)

News Ticker

June 12, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller featuring analysis of these topics:

  • A review of WWE/AAA Worlds Collide plus latest thoughts on WWE’s possible goals with the AAA brand
  • A review of AEW’s “Summer Blockbuster” Dynamite/Collision combo including the Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland draw and the Kazuchika Okada-Kenny Omega-Don Callis angle
  • A look at the New Japan Dominion line-up
  • A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw from this past week including Money in the Bank fallout and Gunther ending Jey Uso’s title reign
  • A review of NXT including the rechristened Mariah May and a botched finish in the main event
  • A review of UFC 316 and a preview of UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

