VIP PODCAST 6/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Worlds Collide review, Okada-Omega angle, AEW Summer Blockbuster, MITB fallout, Gunther beating Jey, more (97 min.)

This week's current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller featuring analysis of these topics:

A review of WWE/AAA Worlds Collide plus latest thoughts on WWE’s possible goals with the AAA brand

A review of AEW’s “Summer Blockbuster” Dynamite/Collision combo including the Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland draw and the Kazuchika Okada-Kenny Omega-Don Callis angle

A look at the New Japan Dominion line-up

A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw from this past week including Money in the Bank fallout and Gunther ending Jey Uso’s title reign

A review of NXT including the rechristened Mariah May and a botched finish in the main event

A review of UFC 316 and a preview of UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

