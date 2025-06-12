VIP PODCAST 6/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Best wrestlers of last 50 years, Boxing vs. MMA popularity, Punk in Saudi Arabia, Triple H’s sledgehammer, Attitude Era best and worst aspects, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is WWE losing goodwill by moving WrestleMania out of New Orleans after already announcing it?

Is John Cena the worst thing to happen to pro wrestling in the last five years?

Isn’t boxing bigger than MMA, unlike Todd’s assessment, or is it just a U.S. compared to worldwide perspective?

How big of a missed opportunity was it not to present Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35? Could women’s wrestling have become significantly bigger is they had done that? Could Becky have become a star at the level of Cody Rhodes or bigger?

Given that Triple H is supposedly a student of the game, why on Earth did he decide to use a sledgehammer as his signature weapon?

What went wrong after the phenomenal OVW Class of 2002? Were there graduates of the 2003-2008 classes who could have been bigger stars with better treatment?

How do you feel about Toni Storm’s character lately? While entertaining still, is it becoming apparent it’s difficult for opponents to mix with her other than Mariah May?

Isn’t it likely the Survivor Series isn’t featuring a War Games match this year likely due to the logistics of setting it up in an outdoor stadium?

What’s to be taken from All In Texas still having sold fewer than 20,000 tickets so far? It’ll look bad if you can’t pan the entire stadium during an afternoon event like that.

Some D.C. Defenders talk!

Would we have looked at C.M. Punk wrestling in Saudi Arabia last year differently than we do this year against John Cena?

Todd’s list of the five best and five worst aspects of the WWF Attitude Era TV content.

Is it a letdown that the John Cena vs. C.M. Punk is likely to be a one-off match with another low-blow finish? Wouldn’t Cena vs. Punk have been better as a headliner at Survivor Series rather than Cody Rhodes unseating Cena then?

Is Thekla now as much of a blue chip prospect as Rhea Ripley was back in 2018? Would she have been better served going to WWE or NXT?

What was up with Cody Rhodes having steak in front of Damien Priest after ordering pizza for Priest when they were hanging out with Q.T. Marshall?

Are too many commentators complicit in heel cheating by no decrying the cheating enough in the pro wrestling narrative?

Will Tony Khan essentially extract or undo the merging of the Continental and International titles after the next Continental Classic?

Thoughts on WWE choosing Saudi Arabia as the setting for the C.M. Punk-John Cena match?

Could Ilja Dragunov make his return in the King of the Ring and challenge Gunther at Summerslam?

Evaluating a list of names who belong on the 2000s Mt. Rushmore of most influential: Colt Cabana, Cris Cyborg, Tito Ortiz, Gabe Sapolsky

Who are the best wrestlers since Bruno Sammartino?

What isn’t working with Andrade? Why can’t he seem to ever really get over?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO