TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/12): Hardys vs. First Class, 8-4-1 Match, The IInspiration Return

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JUNE 12, 2025

TEMPE, AZ AT MULLETT ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from Against All Odds.

-Mike Santana was shown arriving to the arena earlier today. Santino Marella stopped him from coming in and told him that he was suspended for two weeks. Santino said he would give Santana the match he wanted against First Class if he left. Santana said he respected Santino and left because he wanted the match. Robert Stone tried to sneak into the building but was thrown out by security.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Santino came to the ring to big cheers. He talked about his win over Robert Stone at Against All Odds, and he thanked the fans. He said that Moose would face Leon Slater at Slammiversary for the X Division Title. He said that next week, they would have a Champions Challenge match. Santino also announced an 8-4-1 Match with the Knockouts for tonight. He introduced the IInspiration, who entered the ring. [c]

(1) THE IINSPIRATION (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. BRITTNIE BROOKS & MISSA KATE

The Iinspiration took the early part of the match with double team moves. The fans reacted to them posing. The heels took over for awhile, but Cassie Lee made the hot tag and made a comeback. The Iinspiration used their finisher, and Cassie got the pin on Kate.

WINNERS: The IInspiration in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Just a way to re-introduce the Iinspiration to the audience and get them a win. Fans seemed pleased to have them back.)

-Hardys promo. Matt said tonight would start their road back to the tag team titles. He said they would prove they are the greatest team of all-time. Jeff agreed. [c]

-Clip of First Class showing up on this week’s NXT and being interrupted by Elijah.

-First Class Penthouse segment. They promoted their new t-shirts. AJ Francis offered money to the kid who could do the best “Money, money, money.” A kid was brought onstage and said it, but AJ didn’t give him the money. Fans booed. AJ brought out Trick Williams.

AJ said he turned his back on TNA because Trick was the one who beat Joe Hendry. Trick said that First Class was alright with him. AJ said that First Class needed gold too. He vowed to beat the Hardys tonight to become the number one contenders for the tag team titles. They gave a toast to Trick reigning forever.

The System backstage promo. They talked to Jason Hotch and said that if he took out Leon Slater tonight, there might be a spot for him in the System. Mustafa Ali and his group walked in and they had a brief staredown before walking off. The System had a confrontation with Matt Cardona. After the System walked off, Cardona and Brian Myers stared at each other.

-The Injury Report focused on Heather By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, and Jason Hotch. [c]

(2) LEON SLATER vs. JASON HOTCH (w/John Skyler)

Slater had an inset promo during his ring entrance. Slater nailed Hotch with a dropkick early. Hotch went on offense and scored some two counts. A “We Want Truth” chant broke out. Slater made a comeback with flashy offense. Hotch gave Slater a rolling neckbreaker for a two count. Slater gave Hotch a Blue Thunder Bomb. Fans chanted for Slater. Hotch booted Slater into the ring post, then stomped him. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Slater gave Hotch a leg lariat and 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: These two worked well together. A good win for Slater as his X Division Title match approaches. It’s good to see him as a focus and slowly moving up the card. Hotch has lots of potential as a singles competitor.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Tessa Blanchard about the 8-4-1 Match. Tessa mocked Gia for missing work and said that her replacement was better. Tessa vowed to win and become the number one contender. She continued to insult Gia. She said the division needed a reminder of who built it. [c]