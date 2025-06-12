WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Cena vs. Punk, Lyra vs. Becky, Breakker vs. Sami vs. Penta vs. Dominik, Jey Uso vs. Gunther, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With Money in the Bank now in the books, we saw all the fallout from it happen on Raw. After defeating Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defended the title against him this week in their much-anticipated rematch. Despite losing the title to him, Gunther has told Jey over the last few weeks that he’s not cut out to be champion because of his constant need to help his friends.

After Jey’s need to help his friends resulted in two Tsunami’s last week at the hands of Bronson Reed followed by a Springboard Moonsault through the announce table from Logan Paul at Money in the Bank, the champion went into this match not at 100 percent. Dealing with those injuries combined with the challenger in front of him, Jey had an uphill battle ahead of him.

As the main event of the show this week, this championship match gave us an outcome that no one saw coming. In addition to that, we had the first back and forth promo between John Cena and C.M. Punk since 2012, first round matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, and Becky Lynch’s championship celebration interrupted by Lyra Valkyria and a surprise return. With Night of Champions less than three weeks away, this week’s Raw gave us a whole lot to be excited about going into it.

John Cena vs. C.M. Punk

Latest Developments:

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena and C.M. Punk were the final two in the Chamber match that decided who would get a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. After Seth Rollins hit Punk with a Curb Stomp on the steel floor, Cena took advantage and trapped Punk in the STF to win the match. Immediately after the match, Cena shocked the world when he turned on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with The Rock. The following Monday on Raw, a fired-up Punk cut a promo on Cena and vowed to deal with him down the road. At Money in the Bank, Cena and Logan Paul lost to Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso after Cena was attacked by a returning R-Truth.

Angry about what happened last Saturday, Cena opened Raw this week to remind the audience that he has only 19 dates remaining on his retirement tour and urged them to use their voice to send him competition before he was interrupted by Punk. Punk told Cena that he knows what he’s been doing is wrong and that the title has corrupted him as it had also turned him into a monster when he had the title in 2012. Punk said that he sees that he has to become a monster to stop the monster. He said he’d leave it up to Cena for which date he takes the title from it and said if he was more Boston Red Sox than New York Yankees, he would pick then and there as that date. Despite Cena agreeing to the match, he said not tonight and that he’d have to follow him to Saudi Arabia and have the match at Night of Champions before Seth Rollins came out to remind them that he has the Money in the Bank contract to end the segment. Later in the show, the match between Cena and Punk was made official for Night of Champions.

Analysis:

There was no stronger way to start off the show than with a segment involving these two. From the callback to what happened between them at Elimination Chamber, Punk pointing out how the title has corrupted Cena the same way it corrupted him, to the Boston Red Sox line towards the end, Punk was at his best here. Similar to the feud with Randy Orton a few months ago, we’re getting a classic feud with Cena revisited with the roles now reversed. While many would argue that Punk should’ve been the babyface and Cena should’ve been the heel during their 2011 feud, getting to see it play out that way now and just seeing the two of them work together in 2025 is something that shouldn’t be taken for granted. Of all the possibilities for Cena feuds since he turned heel, this one always had the most appeal to it.

Even after over a decade, it’s clear that Cena and Punk are still money together. For as big as this match is, it does feel a little odd that it’s happening at Night of Champions instead of a bigger show like Summerslam. Other than to make the Saudi government happy, the best explanation for having this match there is to get it done with the roles reversed as fast as possible before Cena eventually turns babyface again. As mixed as Cena’s heel turn has been, this feud with Punk has the potential to be the highlight of it. While the match itself probably won’t be on the same level as their matches from 2011-2013, the crowd, atmosphere, and the two of them playing different roles will more than make up for that.

Grade: A

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

Latest Developments:

Three weeks ago, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez as the newest member of Judgment Day. The following week, Liv Morgan returned from her one-month hiatus and immediately blew off Perez when she tried to introduce herself. Later that night as Liv faced Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match, Perez attempted to help Liv win when she pushed Kairi off the top rope while the referee was distracted by Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel argued with Perez for getting involved, which distracted Liv and led to her losing the match. With the Queen of the Ring tournament now in full swing, Liv faced Perez, Kairi, and Rhea Ripley in a First Round Fatal Four Way match this week.

Despite Liv telling Perez backstage to stay out of her way before the match, the two of them actually worked together throughout it. Rhea eventually mounted a comeback and dominated all three women but as Liv attempted an ObLIVion, Rhea blocked it and hit her with the Riptide. As Rhea went for the pin, Raquel Rodriguez pulled her out of the ring and as the two of them traded blows, Kairi took them both down with an Insane Elbow. Kairi then hit Liv with an Insane Elbow inside the ring and seemingly had the match won. Then out of nowhere, Perez interrupted the count and trapped Kairi in a Jackknife pin to advance in the tournament.

Analysis:

To no surprise considering the four women involved, this was an exciting match. With Liv and Perez teaming up during the middle of the match, the way Perez won at the end by keeping Liv from being pinned by Kairi but pinning Kairi herself was brilliant. Now that Perez has advanced, she definitely feels like one of the heavy favorites to win the whole tournament. The only thing that could potentially stand in her way is Liv costing her the match in the next round as a form of revenge. From the direction things look like they’re going in, Perez winning the tournament to further get under the skin of Liv is a very likely scenario.

After how well the Queen of the Ring tournament worked last year, it was smart to bring it back this year with the same prize at stake. Having it done this way makes the tournament more important and the title match for Summerslam feel like a bigger deal. Other than Perez, another heavy favorite to win the tournament is Stephanie Vaquer. After the match she had with Iyo Sky on the Raw after WrestleMania that ended in a no contest, to have them do the match again on a stage as big as Summerslam would be a big deal. Regardless of who wins the whole thing, this match was another prime example of how the women’s division in WWE is stronger than ever.

Grade: B+

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

Latest Developments:

At Money in the Bank, Lyra Valkyria defended her women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. Becky would never be able to challenge Lyra for the title again if she lost, and Lyra would have to raise Becky’s hand if she lost. After a competitive match that was arguably the best of the night, Becky rolled up Lyra and pulled her tights to win the title. While Lyra kept her word and raised Becky’s hand after, that wasn’t good enough for Becky as she demanded Lyra put the title around her waist. As Lyra placed the belt around her waist, she followed this with a German Suplex and a Nightwing.

Becky came out this week for her championship celebration and said Lyra ruined everything. Becky accused Lyra of raising her hand so aggressively that she tried to dislocate her shoulder and accused her of trying to kill her. She then demanded Lyra to come out to apologize to her and to raise her hand again. As a heated Lyra came out and Becky taunted her in the ring, a returning Bayley attacked Becky from behind. Becky tried to escape, but Lyra threw her back in the ring and Bayley continued her attack. Becky escaped a Rose Plant attempt and ran through the crowd as Bayley stood on the second rope and a confused Lyra looked on in the aisle way.

Analysis:

After Becky took out Bayley before WrestleMania, her return to get revenge was inevitable. From the way it all played out here, it looks like this is going to be a three-way program throughout the summer. Considering how confused Lyra looked when Bayley showed up, this is clearly going to lead to issues between the two of them. Within the next few weeks, the two of them will likely have a number one contender’s match where there’s no set winner or one of them wins and that creates resentment in the other. As great as the Lyra and Becky feud has been, adding Bayley into the mix does spice it up.

For as long as they’ve been around and linked to each other through the Four Horsewomen, Bayley and Becky haven’t worked together that much on the main roster. Other than the night when Bayley hit her with a chair on Raw in 2019 and the mini feud they had when Bayley was still in Damage Control in early 2023, we haven’t seen them in a feud that has the potential that this one does. Under these circumstances and for a championship, a match between the two of them is going to be a treat. As great as that sounds, this whole storyline needs to end with Lyra winning the title back. With Bayley and Becky already being established and being around as long as they have, Lyra defeating both of them is the right outcome to officially put her on the same level as them.

Grade: B

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta

Latest Developments:

Last Friday on Smackdown, it was announced that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will take place over the next few weeks. The finals of both tournaments will happen at Night of Champions, with the winner getting a shot at the championship of their respective brand at Summerslam. The quarter finals of each tournament will consist of Fatal Four Way matches, with the winners advancing to singles matches in the semifinals and the finals. The quarter finals for the men kicked off this week with a Fatal Four Way involving Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and Penta.

Breakker dominated the match until all three men triple teamed him. Dominik later turned a Suicide Dive through the second rope onto Penta into a Tornado DDT and then Breakker Clotheslined Dominik over the announce table. Later in the match, Breakker hit Penta with a Spear outside the ring. Then out of nowhere, L.A. Knight appeared and nailed Breakker with a Blunt Force Trauma as revenge for Breakker attacking him during the men’s Money in the Bank match. Inside the ring, Sami hit Dominik with an Exploder Suplex followed by the Helluva Kick to get the win and advance in the tournament.

Analysis:

Hands down, this was the best match of the entire night. From start to finish, this was nonstop action between all four of these men and it succeeded in setting the tone for the whole tournament. One thing that stood out here was the involvement of LA Knight and him costing Breakker the match. After the role Breakker played in costing him Money in the Bank, it was satisfying to see him get his revenge in this scenario. From what we saw here, it’s looking like Knight is going to move to Raw and feud with Breakker and everyone else in his stable throughout the summer.

What also stood out from this match was the fact that Sami Zayn advanced. With the story they’ve been telling since the start of the year of him never winning a World Championship, there’s no better place to play out that story further than the King of the Ring tournament. That combined with the impressive win he had here and the huge reactions he always gets at the Saudi shows makes him the heavy favorite to win the whole thing. While it felt around this time a month ago that he was going to turn heel and possibly join Seth Rollins’ new stable, it is a huge relief that that didn’t happen looking back at it now. For as compelling of a story as this is to tell with Sami, anyone else winning the tournament would feel like a letdown.

Grade: A

Jey Uso vs. Gunther

Latest Developments:

At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso forced Gunther to tap out to his own Sleeper to win the World Heavyweight Championship. On the May 12 Raw, Gunther interrupted Jey’s promo segment to inform him that he would be receiving his rematch for the title on the June 9 Raw from Phoenix. Two weeks ago, Gunther told Jey that he wasn’t cut out to be champion due to his constant need to help his friends whenever they’re in trouble. Jey constantly helping his friends cost him last week as after coming to the rescue of C.M. Punk after he was being attacked by Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, he was taken down with a Spear by Bron Breakker and two Tsunami’s from Reed. Last Saturday at Money in the Bank, Jey was put through the announce table by Logan Paul with a Springboard Moonsault before Jey and Cody Rhodes eventually picked up the win against Paul and John Cena.

Coming into this match not at 100 percent, Jey defended his title against Gunther in this week’s main event. At one point, Gunther ripped off Jey’s shirt to expose his taped-up ribs and attacked them. Jey eventually made a comeback but despite hitting Gunther with a Spear followed by the Uso Splash, he was unable to put him away. Jey went for another Splash several moments later, but Gunther moved out of the way. Gunther took advantage with several blows to the head and then trapped Jey in the Sleeper. After the referee checked on Jey and received no response, he called for the bell and Gunther regained the World Heavyweight Championship.

Analysis:

When this match was announced a few weeks ago, no one predicted that it would’ve ended this way. With the momentum Jey has had since the start of the year and since winning the title at WrestleMania, it was shocking to see his title reign end so soon and decisively. It felt as if this match was initially going to end with some kind of shenanigans, interference, or a potential Money in the Bank cash in when it was announced for Raw as opposed to a PLE. Although none of those things happened like they may have been expected to, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As surprising as the ending to this match was, it was refreshing to see a championship main event end cleanly with no controversy and an actual winner.

While the match was good overall and there’s nothing wrong with Gunther being the champion again, Jey losing the title so quickly does feel a bit confusing. Even though he probably wasn’t going to have a long title reign, it felt like he would’ve at least kept it until Summerslam. Unless he’s legit injured or about to start teaming with Jimmy full time again, it’s hard to think of a reason why his title reign ended after less than two months with all the momentum he had. With Gunther being the champion again, this does create another compelling story to tell with him if Sami Zayn ends up winning the King of the Ring. Considering the story being told with Sami never being a World Champion and the fact that Sami was the one who ended Gunther’s long Intercontinental Title reign at WrestleMania last year, this could make for another great feud between the two of them going into Summerslam if it all works out that way.

Grade: B+

A.J. Styles vs. Chad Gable

After losing to El Grande Americano in the final Money in the Bank Qualifying match, A.J. Styles looked for revenge as he went one on one with Chad Gable this week. At one point, Gable knocked Styles down onto the apron and then hit him with a T-Bone Suplex on the floor. Gable later hit Styles with a German Suplex where Styles landed on his head followed by a Diving Head-Butt from the top rope, but Styles kicked out. Styles rebounded and went for a Styles Clash before Brutus Creed pulled Gable out of it while Julius Creed had the referee distracted, so Styles took them both down. Gable reversed a Phenomenal Forearm attempt into an Ankle Lock, but Styles rolled out of it and reversed it into a Styles Clash for the win.

Analysis:

Despite being banged up from working double duty on Saturday, Gable still put on another great performance here. While this match with Styles was good for the time it lasted, it’s starting to become clear that Gable can’t win a match unless he puts on the El Grande Americano mask. From Styles winning this encounter, this is obviously leading to a feud between Styles and Americano since it seems like Americano’s feud with Penta has been put on ice. Even though this El Grande Americano storyline has been entertaining, it’s hard to see where Gable goes once it ends. Gable is someone who should’ve been a singles champion a long time ago and even though he still gets TV time every week, it’s head scratching to not see him progress any further than where he is now.

Ron Killings Promo

After being released by WWE less than two weeks ago only to return last Saturday at Money in the Bank, R-Truth came out to cut a promo on top of the announce table. He told the audience that they brought R-Truth back and that they not only brought Truth back, but now they also got him. He mentioned that he felt different, alive, and then pulled out a pair of scissors and cut off his hair. He then said the truth had set him free and that he was Ron Killings. He ended the promo by saying he’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and to put some respect on his name before walking away.

Analysis:

In all the years Ron Killings has been in WWE, this was the best thing he’s ever done. As great as he is at doing the comedy stuff that they’ve had him do for years, what we saw in this segment showed that he’s capable of doing much more than that. From his tone, delivery, to even cutting his hair off, this was a side of him we’ve never really seen in WWE before. Being released by the company the way he was a week ago seemed to have all worked out as all the backlash that led to him getting a new deal has also led to him getting a change in his character too. This promo felt like a new beginning for Killings and it’s going to be interesting to see what he does now on the show going forward.

Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan Segment

Nikki Bella came out to announce that the all-women’s show Evolution will take place on July 13 and as she name dropped several of the stars of the women’s division today, she was interrupted by Liv Morgan. Liv said she’s the most talented woman in the division and that Nikki didn’t mention her because she’s jealous of Liv for having respect, a championship, and a man. Nikki pointed out Liv’s loss earlier in the show and asked her to congratulate Roxanne Perez for taking her title shot and her man and proceeded to leave the ring. Liv responded by saying that she’s still a champion and all Nikki will ever be is a reality show diva. As Nikki attempted to get back in the ring, Liv hit her with the ObLIVion.

Analysis:

Even though Nikki was supposed to be the fan favorite here, Liv’s performance and the reaction she got proved otherwise. Liv showed once again in this segment why she’s one of the MVPs of the women’s division, especially with how fired up she was from the time she came out. She showed so much passion here that it was to the point where the audience cheered for her practically the whole time. With still another month or so until Evolution, this is all either leading to a singles match between Nikki and Liv or a tag title match with Liv & Raquel defending against Nikki & Brie. While both scenarios sound appealing, the latter one feels like the one that’s more likely to happen.