WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading MITB fallout, Worlds Collide, R-Truth’s return, upcoming PPVs, more

Some interesting developments in the wrestling world before we get into things:

•WWE announced the return of the King & Queen Of The Ring tournaments, this time as a series of fatal-four way matches with the finals culminating at Night Of Champions. Like last year in the gimmick’s return, the winners will be crowned King & Queen, respectively, of the ring and will earn a title shot for their brand’s world title at Summerslam.

•Nikki Bella announced, and subsequently made, her return to WWE on Raw after MITB. Bella, who returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble, has not been seen on programming since, and it is likely her inclusion on programming moving forward will be to build to a match at Evolution in July.

•Following his legitimate release, R-Truth returned to WWE during MITB and it was revealed he had signed a new short-term contract. Many theorized that Truth’s release was a work, but multiple sources including the wrestler’s son verified the release and return were legitimate.

•On his podcast, Logan Paul confirmed he suffered a hematoma in his leg during his match at Money In The Bank. It is currently unknown if Paul will be out of action for any notable length of time.

•The tale of two PPVs. One of them was MITB, a flagship WWE PPV aiming for a big-fight feel with two marquee matches that will set the tone for main event programming in the coming year. And, typical of the Triple H era, it featured a slim card, stately slow pacing, and big fight-feel camerawork. And, more than any others, it felt supremely boring. The matches themselves were well put-together (if a bit unambitious and overlong), but the PPV’s unhurried pace and loads of ads made for an unsatisfactory experience.

The others, Worlds Collide, felt like the red-headed stepchild of WWE programming, jamming together WWE’s “sports entertainment style” with new acquisition AAA’s lucha roots. And while the build was less original, the final product zipped by thanks to engaging high-flying matches, entertainingly epic video packages about the history of lucha libre, and a much better paced card that thoroughly entertained fans even if they had no knowledge of AAA. In a sense, WWE was fighting for retention for the first time in decades, and you could feel it in the PPV’s electrifying pace.

It wasn’t perfect, of course, with a few missed spots, production miscues, and Konnan hilariously rambling on about nonsense at the commentary table while Corey Graves tried in vain to keep things on track. But overall, if I had to watch one of the PPVs again, I’d pick Worlds Collide without question. And that’s an insane statement. If this is WWE’s AAA, at least it looks to provide some great entertainment value in the short-term. Whether it’ll benefit the industry at large? Probably not, but that’s a separate issue.

Additionally, it was interesting to see which AAA alums WWE is clearly cherrypicking to be the aces of the promotion, including Vikingo, Octagon Jr, El Hijo De Wagner Jr, and surprise standout Mr. Iguana (TKO probably got $$$ in their eyes with Iguana). I have little history watching AAA, but WWE sold me on those four and I’m instantly hooked to see where they go next.

With all that craziness behind us, what’s on the docket for Smackdown this week, as WWE finds itself with two wild cards holding briefcases on the road to Summerslam? Let’s review:

MR. MONEY IN THE BANK

Latest Developments:

Over the past few weeks, Penta, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Andrade and El Grande Americano all earned a spot in MITB.

On the go-home show, Seth Rollins’ new group made an appearance on Smackdown to confront the new Bloodline, where the two groups faced off and Rollins laughed at the obvious discord between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. A confrontation nearly broke out, before Rollins & co departed.

Later, LA Knight cut promos running down his fellow opponents, before swearing to win his 3rd MITB in Los Angeles (his namesake city). After a quick tune-up match against Aleister Black, Knight was laid out by Rollins.

Chad Gable invoked the ire of Andrade and Penta by entering MITB as EL Grande Americano. To smooth things over, Aldis set a tag match between Andrade & Penta and Gable’s goons The Creed Brothers. Yet again, after the babyfaces won, Rollins & co laid both of them out.

At the PPV, after a brutal match, many of the participants were laid out by Rollins’ squad Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jacob Fatu arrived to ward them off and help Sikoa, but turned on him, allowing Rollins to take out the other competitors and win the match.

Analysis:

Standard booking for the go-home show, but done very well. Every participant got a chance to stand out, and each babyface especially got a visual moment standing victorious and lending them credence (even the comparative longer shots like Penta and Andrade). The post-match beatdowns could have gotten repetitive, but Rollins’ ubiquitous presence across the episode really sold the power of his new faction and determination to steamroll the field.

I appreciated the intent to integrate the men’s MITB throughout the whole show without giving them all one big segment together. Not only did it make the women’s segments feel more unique and give each match a different feel, it also was a refreshing change of pace in years past, where the go-home show was a largely mundane group promo that didn’t amount to much new.

However, the match underdelivered, lacking a titular favorite to win the match beyond a cooled-off LA Knight. And frankly, Knight calling attention to this being his third shot really highlights how much WWE has unintentionally cooled off his hype and turned him into another guy. He’s still over and in a good place, but the crowd’s roar was otherworldly in 2023 when the closing stretch of the match featured him nearly ascending the briefcase in order to get the winner maximum heat. The same spot was repeated here, but the reception was much more muted.

Additionally, Rollins felt like the wrong man to win. He’s a bonafide legend, a main eventer who didn’t need the briefcase in kayfabe to earn a shot. If anything, Breakker or Reed winning would have been a more unique dynamic. With Rollins unlikely to try for any championship beyond the World Heavyweight Championship, the more interesting possibilities of Penta/Andrade/El Grande Americano cashing in for a AAA championship, or LA Knight’s potential promos feel muted in favor of Rollins rehashing his original run with the case.

Grade: C+

I HATE YOU SOLO!!!

Latest Developments:

In 2025, Jacob Fatu began to unofficially take over as The New Bloodline’s leader. Their dynamic began slowly shifting, as Fatu hinted he had lost faith in Solo Sikoa. Having made enemies with US Champion LA Knight, Fatu defeated him at Wrestlemania to become the new US Champion. Sikoa took credit for Fatu’s championship gold, before an offended Fatu cut Sikoa off.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa introduced Mateo as the Bloodline’s newest member, despite Fatu not trusting him. Sikoa attempted to force Fatu into being obedient, which Fatu hesitantly complied with.

Last week, on the go home show, following The Bloodline’s altercation with Seth Rollins, Big Jim Uso attacked the group in-ring, leading to an impromptu match against Mateo which Mateo won handily. Later, Sikoa continued preparing for the MITB ladder match, confidently laughing that Fatu would be by his side and putting down his intellect. Unbeknownst to him, Fatu was within earshot.

During the match, Sikoa was saved by Fatu mid-match, who cleared a path for him to obtain the briefcase. But suddenly, Fatu grabbed Sikoa’s leg, bellowed “I HATE YOU SOLO!!!” and viciously beat him down before leaving.

Analysis:

Somehow this moment didn’t feel as momentous as it should have. On paper, the buildup was spectacular, smoothly transitioning Fatu from a silent killer to a reluctant lone wolf thanks to the slow degradation of Solo Sikoa as a leader. In other hands, Sikoa’s performance may have felt flanderized, but the wrestlers had enough genuine chemistry to sell the relationship. Little moments like Fatu overhearing Sikoa getting more and more deluded as to his control over others were brilliantly done. A blatant rehash over Batista’s turn on Triple H, but done well enough to avoid audiences losing investment.

However, when the titular moment came, it fell a little… flat. In my opinion, the execution of the full turn and betrayal being sandwiched in the middle of the MITB match felt slightly awkward, as it felt like the flow of the match stopped for a prolonged amount of time to handle all the interference. And following the beatdown, the match just sped to an unexciting conclusion which made everything feel muted.

The potential moving forward is exciting, with Fatu holding a midcard title that multiple former world champs have already targeted. Babyface Fatu should have no issue finding a new opponent to focus his energy on, which would be much more refreshing than several weeks of Bloodline fallout. While betrayals have historically been the best part of The Bloodline, the ensuing fallout can sometimes feel protracted especially if the newfound babyface isn’t quite ready to shed their “cool heel” factor and slot into the protagonist role. Hopefully WWE continues presenting Fatu as a heelish wrecking ball, allowing The Bloodline to naturally move in a different direction.

I have less high hopes for this iteration of The Bloodline to exist as little more than a midcard heel faction. Mateo’s match against Jim Uso this week was plodding, even by WWE standards. There was no urgency, no chemistry, and the crowd fell flat as a result. The Bloodline’s biggest strength has been their physical presence, and this version blends into the background a little too much. Hopefully, with new players like Hikuleo waiting in the wings, they can find their own niche.

Grade: B-

L.A. KNIGHT’S UNLIKELY NEW FRIEND

Latest Developments:

Several weeks ago, L.A. Knight punched his ticket to MITB by winning a three-way match also involving Aleister Black.

En route to MITB, L.A. Knight faced Black in a tune-up match. Black cut a promo before the match, vowing to reclaim what he had lost to Knight, but also planning to admit defeat gracefully if necessary. As predicted, Knight managed to seal the win, but only due to DQ when Seth Rollins intervened.

Post-match, Rollins tried laying out Knight to increase his chances at MITB. Black tried to defend Knight before eating a Bron Breakker spear for his troubles.

At the PPV, neither Rollins nor Knight were able to win the MITB briefcase.

Analysis:

Functioning as MITB fallout, it definitely feels like Knight vs. Rollins is the going feud in the near future. Which sounds like gangbusters on paper. Both wrestlers are aces on the mic, but have markedly different styles of promos. Kight’s effortless swagger could mesh perfectly against Rollins’ unhinged determination. If the two don’t undercut each other, they could make some magic together.

The wild card here was Black. Although WWE continues to book him in a somewhat pathetic way, taking losses and powerhouse moves like candy, he nevertheless has one of the most interesting character archetypes, so much so that seeing him step out of the brooding melancholy and come to Knight’s aid felt like a big character shift. Seeing Black ally with somebody isn’t something we’ve seen him do on an equal playing field in WWE, and the two mesh like oil and water, which at the very least should make for some entertaining television if WWE keeps them together for another few weeks.

Grade: A-

MS. MONEY IN THE BANK.

Latest Developments:

Over the past few weeks, Naomi. Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer all earned a spot in MITB.

On the go-home show, the three babyfaces faced off against the three heels in a classic road-to Money In The Bank-style match, where the babyfaces won thanks to Ripley.

At the PPV, the field of relative newcomers began the match feeling hesitant and unfamiliar in the new territory of a ladder match, allowing ol’ veteran Naomi to bulldoze through the field and score the victory to become Ms. Money In The Bank for the very first time.

Analysis:

In comparison to the men’s match getting lengthy promos and an underlying story, the women were relegated to a six-woman tag. While I normally love road-to multi-man tag booking, the difference felt more notable than usual, and the booking suffered as a result. The match itself was fine, but nothing special, offering little in the way of fun interactions or hints as to the flow of the match. It was just a way to blatantly remind the audience who should be cheered and who should be booed.

Additionally, the participants this year felt heavily skewed towards rookies and new callups, which both added a new dimension to the match and also took away from it. On one hand, it was interesting seeing the wrestlers’ relative inexperience worked into the match. There were less high-spots, more viciousness and clunkiness, but in a way that played into the wrestlers all being out of their depth in kayfabe. It was a very different flavor to the men’s match, which was good. However, there were a few weird booking choices in the lead up. WWE conspicuously placed participants like Giulia into secondary feuds during the build, which was an obvious tell that she wasn’t the planned victor. Additionally, having Ripley’s final promo focus so heavily on being a newbie to MITB, didn’t jive with her powerhouse style running through the competition for much of the match.

However, the match’s closing stretch was absolutely dynamite, with Naomi securing the win. The culmination of some incredible heel work, Naomi’s unhinged persona was on full display, sneakily looking for a gap to ascend the ladder and win the match. I don’t normally focus on WWE’s camerawork, but the spinning drone shot when Naomi unhooked the briefcase was truly amazing, making her feel like a warrior ascending a mountain. With history between Naomi and both world champs on the roster, the cash-in possibilities are endless, and with one of the only gimmicks that elicit a genuinely concerned reaction, Naomi’s promos are sure to be a delight this week.

In short, an undercooked match with the right winner and a launchpad for multiple stories in the division moving forward.

Grade: B-

ZELINA VEGA’S NEW CHALLENGER

Latest Developments:

Giulia was recently called up to Smackdown after a monster run in NXT. Soon after, Giulia punched a ticket to MITB.

Last week, Giulia cut a promo talking about her goal to have main roster gold around her waist. Backstage, Giulia ran into Women’s US Champ Zelina Vega and the two jaw-jacked.

Meanwhile, following a legitimate broken nose in her title match against Vega, an irate Chelsea Green demanded Vega be punished. After winning a match against Fyre, Vega faced off in a Street Fight against Niven. The Secret Hervice tried intervening, but Giula fought them off for Vega to get the win.

Post-match, Giulia turned heel on Vega, laying her out and holding the Women’s US Championship up for the win.

Analysis:

Heel Giulia is in the building, everyone! The timing of the betrayal was a bit off. Turning Giulia directly before she competed in a marquee match of an unrelated feud made her role in the match a bit unclear. As such, the crowd didn’t pop for her more brutal spots. I’m curious as to why WWE began to build this feud on the road to Money In The Bank, rather than afterward. Not only did it pull Giulia away from a competitor she had some genuinely great chemistry with in Zelina Vega, but it also made Vega look bush-league by being unable to go toe-to-toe against Giulia while still being her second priority.

However, I’m excited by the promise of new challengers for the US title, as Vega’s reign has felt weighed down with endless rematches against The Secret Hervice. I’ve said it multiple times, but WWE hasn’t allowed Vega the mic time to get herself over as the snarky underdog she excels at. And as a result, she’s been stuck as a perpetually-wounded underdog Cody Rhodes-type that she hasn’t quite been able to stick the landing for.

Grade: B-

LEGADO DEL FANTASMA FINDS TEMPORARY PEACE

Latest Developments:

In the past few months, Santos Escobar has repeatedly berated Los Garzas (Angel & Berto) for not amassing a winning record, despite his own lackluster in-ring showings. In recent months, Andrade began reminding Los Garzas that they had accomplished plenty, and Escobar’s brutal leadership was holding them both back, much to Escobar’s fury.

After repeated losses, Berto grew tired of Escobar’s verbal abuse post-match, swatting him away and leaving. Angel tried to mollify Escobar, who threatened that it would be all Berto’s fault if they all split up.

Last week, Los Garzas prepared for their six-man match at Worlds Collide, and for once seemed to be bonding rather than arguing. At the PPV, the three used their teamwork and lucha experience to beat El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr, Pagano, and Psycho Clown.

Analysis:

This was a weird one for me. I’m unsure how to grade this segment, as it is highly dependent on how much we’re supposed to treat Worlds Collide’s storylines as canon to WWE. I know they now exist in one universe, but it was so jarring to see LDF seemingly getting along perfectly fine after weeks of hammering home that Escobar’s abuse had driven them apart.

To be charitable, I could buy this being worked into the narrative: that all the trio needed was to get back to their own lucha roots and they rediscovered how well they worked together.

But the other side of the coin is that WWE just wanted their luchadors on Worlds Collide, irrespective of their storylines on the main roster. I suppose the true test will be if LDF returns to being split up this week, or if they build their momentary cease fire into their main story. Either way, it was a nothingburger of a segment on the go-home show with some classic lucha athletics on the PPV. Escobar’s still got it, playing heel wonderfully to AAA’s most loved babyfaces.

Grade: C+

THE WYATT SICKS CONQUER THE TAG DIVISION

Latest Developments:

After a lengthy hiatus, the long-dormant Wyatt Sicks made their return and laid out all the major teams in the Smackdown tag division.

The following week, The Street Profits cut a promo claiming to run the division. One by one, the other teams (Fraxiom, MCMG, DIY) appeared to cause trouble, before The Wyatt Sicks appeared and laid out all the teams, standing tall as the segment closed.

Last week, The Profits suggested an alliance to team up against the Wyatts. Fraxiom and MCMG agreed, but DIY was more focused on who provoked the Wyatts in the first place and hesitantly trailed behind.

Analysis:

So it looks like we’re actually committing to a team-up story against the Wyatt Sicks. That’s a dynamic we haven’t really seen before in the tag division, and it’s got me excited. After months of interconnected feuding between these teams, seeing them all conglomerate into a huge alliance should provide some extremely entertaining interactions.

Major credit to Fraxiom for fitting in like a glove, but maintaining their own unique relationship that separates them from the pack. I also loved that DIY was more hesitant from the start. It gives them a different angle into the team-up storyline from the get-go, which adds more nuance beyond a supersized “can they get along” story which we’ve seen multiple times.

The Wyatt Sicks continues to cut the same bland promo week after week, but as of this moment I don’t particularly mind as it keeps the attention on the other teams without muddying up the waters by asking audiences to also focus on the heel team. Eventually I’d love to see more, but for now just allowing the Sicks to cement their new vicious heel style and be the antagonists for the good guys to overcome will suffice.

Grade: B+

THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

Latest Developments:

In February, John Cena won a title shot for Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship at Wrestlemania by winning the Elimination Chamber. Following the match, Cena shockingly turned heel. At Wrestlemania 41, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship. Rhodes took an absence from WWE while Cena racked up defenses against Randy Orton & R-Truth.

Following this, R-Truth was legitimately released from WWE to negative reception.

Cena also came into conflict with Jey Uso, degrading his work as World Champion. Following Uso’s successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at SNME, Cena joined Paul in beating up Uso post-match. Rhodes made his triumphant return, saving Uso and challenging the heels to a tag match at MITB.

Last week, Rhodes and Uso entered the ring to raucous cheers, denouncing Cena and Paul. Suddenly, the heels appeared and beat down Rhodes and Uso. Standing tall, Cena mocked the fans for wanting R-Truth back, lauded Paul’s achievements as superior to wrestlers, and vowed to leave with the WWE Championship to show his disrespect for wrestling.

At the PPV, after a fierce battle, Rhodes and Uso managed to secure the win when R-Truth returned and cost Cena the win.

Analysis:

First off, addressing the elephant in the room: While R-Truth’s release and subsequent return played into the story quite well, it feels quite apparent that it was unplanned to bring him back until fan outcry allowed them to reconsider. That being said, it garnered Cena the first genuine heel heat he’s had in quite some time, as fans (accidentally) bought into Cena ruining wrestling by squeezing profits. Fan favorites like Truth were left out in the cold.

It’s still a heel turn powered by vague motivations, but Cena leaning into a more overt sellout shill style definitely has been the path closest to success. From lauding mainstream celebrity Logan Paul to insisting Punk to go to Saudi Arabia if he wants his match (I don’t cover Raw, but that was a phenomenal touch of heel work), Cena may have cracked the code to genuine hatred.

The MITB blowoff match itself was nothing special, coasting on smoke & mirrors by putting the two most over babyfaces against Cena and pairing him with one of the most loathed heels on the roster. Light on action, but heavy on grandstanding, it made for a serviceable main event with plenty of pop-worthy aura moments that still kept the ol’ serotonin flowing.

Grade: B