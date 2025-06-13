WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/13): Keller’s report on Cody vs. Priest vs. Andrade vs. Nakamura and Bliss vs. Green vs. LeRae vs. Charlotte in tournament matches, plus Cena, Fatu, Naomi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 13, 2025

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: 11,900 according to WWE during the show

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Rupp Arena as fans were lined up to enter earlier, holding signs and cheering. He hyped the two men’s Fatal Four-ways and two women’s Fatal Four-ways to advance in the Queen of the Ring and King of the Ring tournaments. Then they showed Jacob Fatu arriving earlier, followed by Naomi walking while staring at her phone and then showing off her Money in the Bank briefcase.

-They went to Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. They threw to a video package recapping Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank from last weekend.

-John Cena made his ring entrance as his theme played. He leaned on the ropes in the ring as fans booed. When his music stopped, a “Let’s Go Cena / Cena sucks!” chant rang out. “Wrestling’s Mount Rushmore,” he said. “It’s John Cena, John Cena, John Cena, John Cena.” He said there have been great wrestlers and great talkers, but no one in the past or present or future is even comparable to him. He said the reason they can’t outmaneuver him isn’t because he never gives up, it’s because he’s smarter than him. He said they all can’t see him but they want to be him. He said they are mesmerized by him. He said he is 1,000 steps ahead of them. He said he announced his retirement plans over year ago so he had six months to scout his likely opponents. He talked about the specifics of his journey, resembling a confession speech at the end of a murder mystery.

He said as they wasted their time trying to save R-Truth, he aligned with Logan Paul and bought himself enough time to size up C.M. Punk. “I used C.M. Punk’s rebellious nature and sociopathic self-confidence to back him into a corner,” he said. He said if Punk tries to take his belt, he has to admit he’s a hypocrite.

He said Seth Rollins will never cash in on him holding that title. He said Seth wants him to retire with it, so that when he cashes in, he will be their only champion. “Do you get it now?” he said. “I am the greatest of all time for a reason.” He said as they’ve been busy writing false stories about whether he sold his soul, he puts the math in his favor and wins matches before they even start. He said he has solved every puzzle and cracked every code over 25 years. He said they won’t fully realize how good he is until three years after he is gone. He said this is the greatest night of their lives, but to him they are merely a mathematical equation. He said no one will be worthy to hold his title again. Cody Rhodes’s music then played.

Cody walked out, slapped hands, and entered the ring. He was wearing a custom Lexington Nightmare t-shirt and joggers. Cody told Cena he’s not just smart, he’s a genius. Fans booed. He said it’s unfortunate that everything he said has come to fruition. He said he absolutely is worthy of Mt. Rushmore. He said he didn’t account for the simple fact that this past Saturday he pinned him in that ring. “I’m not part of your plan; you’re part of mine,” Cena said “So, John Rushmore, where does that leave you and I?” Randy Orton’s music then played as Cena and Cody stared at each other.

As Orton walked out, Tessitore said they hadn’t seen Orton in over a month. Orton said he had Cena beaten in St. Louis and was about to remove his head from his shoulders until somebody decided to come and save the day. He said he doesn’t care who he has to go through to get another title reign. He told Cody he loves him like a brother, but if he has to put his ass down to get the belt, he won’t hesitate to do it. L.A. Knight’s music played.

Knight walked out. He said he knows what the fans want “and that’s me walking down here.” He said in the ring stands “the WWE establishment.” He said he’s the sore thumb and he likes it that way. He stepped up to the ring and said he has shots at all of them to take what is his. He said he can drop a Viper, a Nightmare, and “a genius balding bitch.” Cena smirked and left the ring. R-Truth attacked Cena from behind. He pounded away at Cena. Security pulled Truth off of Cena.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Cody promo was good, although begging for someone to point out his success is due to low blows, belt shots, and interference and he has nothing to be proud of, and that if he was once a candidate for MT. Rushmore, he is hurting his status through this cowardly, compromised run as champion.) [c]

-They replayed the Truth attack on Cena. Then they cut backstage to Cena who was yelling at Nick Aldis.

(1) CARMELO HAYES vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. RANDY ORTON vs. ALEISTER BLACK – King of the Ring tournament match

Orton and Knight were in the ring already. Hayes’s entrance then took place followed by Black’s. The bell rang 33 minutes into the hour. Black landed a moonsault press onto Hayes at ringside 90 seconds in the match and then they cut to a break. [c]

Hayes went on the attack on Black in the ring and then he landed a flip dive over the top rope and grazed the arms of Black. Knight then kicked him with a slidekick under the bottom rope. He rammed Hayes into the announce desk over and over. Orton went after Knight. Black went for a back elbow, but Orton blocked him and then dropped him on the table. Knight then hit Orton. Knight threw Hayes back into the ring. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” A minute later, Hayes made a comeback and landed a top rope splash on Knight. He made the cover, but Black broke up the cover at two.

Orton took control of the match and took out Black and then went after Hayes. He set up a draping DDT on Hayes. Black intervened, but Orton set up him up for a draping DDT too. Knight gave Orton a leaping neckbreaker, which led to a DDT of Hayes and Black at the same time. Knight covered Orton and scored a two count 14:00.

When Knight set up a leaping elbowdrop off the second rope, Bronson Reed yanked him down and across the top rope. Bron Breakker then entered and speared Knight. Hayes smiled and then leaped off the top rope, but Orton caught him mid-air with an RKO. Orton then covered Knight for a three count.

WINNER: Orton in 16:00 to advance to face Sami Zayn in the semi-finals.

(Keller’s Analysis: The action was good start to finish. This sets up future Knight vs. Breakker or Reed matches, of course. The Orton-Sami semi-final is a good one.)

-Backstage, Jacob Fatu said he’d be talking in the ring next. [c]

-A clip aired from last week of Solo Sikoa telling J.T. Matao on camera that Fatu is “all breaks, no brains.” They showed Fatu overhearing it live (as if that mattered, since Solo said it on camera in front of the world, so Fatu would have heard about it one way or another).

-Fatu made his entrance.