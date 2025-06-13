VIP PODCAST 6/13 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Mid-June 2007): 2007 WWE Draft Analysis, Ask the Editor on Bret and Punk, News Analysis with Mitchell (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the June 7-11, 2007 period, all combined into one file lasting nearly two hours. The following are the dates and the theme of each:

MONDAY – JUNE 11 (Raw Draft Analysis)

SUNDAY – JUNE 10 (Audio Ask the Torch: Bret Hart, Punk)

SATURDAY – JUNE 9 (News)

FRIDAY – JUNE 8 (Current Events w/Bruce Mitchell)

THURSDAY – JUNE 7 (Impact Analysis, Other Notes)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

