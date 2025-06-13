FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: The WWE Top 50 All-Time List, Mick Foley’s legacy, should Benoit be excluded, Undertaker angle, NXT-Raw angle, Sting-RVD, NXT Invasion (182 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 10 and 11, 2010.

On the June 10, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks. They discussed the pending Top 50 WWE Wrestlers DVD and discuss and debate who should make the list. They take live calls on the Top 50 List including Chris Benoit’s merits, along with a variety of other topics. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Greg and Wade discuss whether there will ever be another Undertaker, whether Mick Foley gets enough blame for the negatives of his legacy as a wrestler, whether Shawn Michaels could be the storyline Undertaker perpetrator, and more.

Then on the June 11, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops includes discussion with live callers on the previous night’s TNA Impact, poor PPV hype for RVD vs. Sting and good hype for the rest of the PPV, Dixie Carter’s messages promising big changes in TNA, the NXT Invasion angle, predictions on where the angle will be going, should a “mastermind” be included, Season 2 NXT standouts, Undertaker DVD back-story on “body bag” match, WWE’s weak domestic PPV numbers, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more talk about the Top 50 WWE Stars, how WWE might vote the Top 10, Ric Flair-Greg Price feud over Legends Fanfest, Promolast Convention business, and more.

