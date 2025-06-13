WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/13): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on King and Queen of the Ring qualifiers, plus John Cena, Jacob Fatu, and Naomi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 13, 2025

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 11,060 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 12,447. The arena has a capacity of 23,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the viewers to “Bluegrass Country” and the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. He hyped the two King of the Ring and two Queen of the Ring tournament matches scheduled for the show. United States Champion was shown walking in the arena garage, fresh off turning on Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank PLE last Saturday. New Money in the Bank briefcase holder Naomi was shown arriving too. Wade Barrett reminded the viewers that the winners of the King and Queen of the ring will each receive a title shot against their show’s respective world champions at this year’s Summerslam.

– A highlight video of last Saturday’s Worlds Collide event and Money in the Bank PLE were shown.

– The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena made his subdued entrance wearing University of Kentucky inspired blue & white regalia. After an initial loud pop, the crowd sounded nearly unanimous with its boos. Tessitore pointed out that Cena will be defending his title against C.M. Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The dueling “Let’s go Cena, Cena Sucks” chants began. Cena pointed to ring announcer Mark Nash, who obliged him with his descriptive “G.O.A.T.” introduction. The dueling chants continued.

– Cena said that wrestling’s Mount Rushmore is John Cena, John Cena, John Cena, and John Cena. He said that no one in the past, the present, nor in the future is comparable to him, and it’s because he’s smarter than everyone else. He said the fans can’t see him, all want to be him, and are mesmerized by him. He claimed that he’s always a thousand steps ahead, proven by the fact that he won “this moment” a year ago. He knew that anyone could enter the Rumble. He knew that if he lost he could use his seniority to get a spot in the Elimination Chamber. He also knew that (Seth) Rollins and Punk would meltdown during that match, giving Cena an easy win. Besides that, he knew that Cody Rhodes would be distracted by The Final Boss [The Rock]. All Cena did was seize the moment, shock the world, and become an unpredictable opponent. Then, he used Cody’s obsession for being loved to guarantee himself a Wrestlemania win. He lulled Randy Orton into a false sense of security by playing off the fans’ interest in their 25-year old rivalry.

Cena continued by saying he put R-Truth in the main event so that all the fans would care. While everyone was distracted, Cena made an alliance with Logan Paul to buy himself enough time to size up his next opponent – C.M. Punk. He used Punk’s rebellious nature and sociopathic self-confidence to back him into a corner. The fans chanted for Punk. Now, according to Cena, if Punk is going take the title, he has to admit to himself that he’s a hypocrite. Lastly, Cena said that Rollins will never cash in on him because he wants Cena to leave the WWE with the championship, because then Rollins will be the only Champion left. Cena said that he uses math in his favor and wins matches before they start. Cena proclaimed that the fans won’t realize how good he is until three years after he’s gone. Cena: “The math says that there will never be anyone worthy enough of holding this [the WWE Championship] again. Cue Cody Rhodes’s music.

Cody came out to a strong reception wearing athletic gear and headed to the ring to confront Cena. Cody mockingly told Cena that he’s a genius and that he’s been right about everything he said. He said that Cody didn’t account for the variable that Cody pinned him last Saturday night during their tag team match last Saturday night. Cody claimed that he isn’t part of “John Rushmore’s” plan, it’s the other way around. Cody wondered where that left him now. Randy Orton’s music played and Orton quickly walked to the ring.

Orton told Cena that he had him beaten at Backlash until “someone” decided to come save the day. Orton said he needs to do whatever possible to win his 15th world championship, which includes winning King of the Ring or defeating his friend Cody. “The Megastar” L.A. Knight walked out on stage. Barett was overly excited. Knight claimed that in this group he’s a sore thumb sticking out, since the other three are clearly “part of the establishment.” He said that he knows he was never part of Cena’s plan, but whether he needs to defeat Cody, Orton, or the “balding bitch Cena” he will do it. Cena shook his head and left the ring. As Cena backed toward the stage, he was attacked by Ron Killings from behind. The announcers mentioned that Killings wanted respect to be put on his name as officials pulled him off Cena. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A lot to digest there. Cena claiming to be the best because he’s smarter than everyone else is a good way to get sustained heat on him. Sure, it’s silly to say that ALL of this has been his plan every step of the way. But heels lie. The line about Punk being a hypocrite was clearly referring to him having to wrestle in Saudi Arabia if he wants a title shot, considering Punk’s been very outspoken about not wanting to wrestle there. I think this will continue to be part of the storyline. It was odd that Cena mentioned Rollins being the only Champion that will remain after Cena retires with title, considering Rolins isn’t even a champion right now. Welcome back Randy Orton, who seems dedicated to winning his 15th world championship. Even if he doesn’t end up doing it, he SHOULD want that so it’s a smart thing to talk about it. Finally, Ron Killings continues with his current unhinged persona that wants to be respected after being “fired” and then re-hired all in a week’s time.)

– They replayed what happened prior to the break. Then they showed Cena getting up in General Manager Nick Aldis’s face and yelling at him. The viewers couldn’t hear what was being said.

– Carmelo Hayes made his way to the ring for the first match of the evening. The Miz was not with him. Knight and Orton were still in the ring from the previous segment. Aleister Black was out last.

(1) RANDY ORTON vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. ALEISTER BLACK vs CARMELO HAYES – King of the Ring Tournament Fatal Four-way match

The first match of the show started 33 minutes into it. Black and Hayes faced off against each other first, while Orton and Knight looked on. Black and Hayes took their fight to the outside, while Orton and Knight squared off in the ring. Black hit a moonsault off the middle rope onto the floor on Hayes. Orton went for an RKO on Knight, but he escaped it. Black, Knight, and Orton sized each other up as they went to a commercial. [c]

Knight stomped on Hayes and then Orton in the corner. But Hayes recovered quickly and hit a hurricanrana on Black followed by a cutter through the ropes on Knight. Black whipped Hayes into the ropes, but Hayes sprung back with a clothesline. Then Hayes hit a somersault flip onto Black on the outside. He turned around just as Knight slide through ropes and kicked Hayes down. Knight rammed Hayes’s head repeatedly into the announce table. Tessitore claimed the table had been reinforced. Orton came out and gave Black a suplex onto the table.

Back in the ring, Knight gained the advantage against Hayes. Barrett said now was the time to capitalize since the other two opponents were out of commission. Knight attempted a superplex but Hayes fought him off. Orton tried the same but Hayes fought him off too. Black hit a step-up kick on Hayes. Orton and Black battled to the floor. Hayes again fought off Knight and then hit a big frog splash that earned the first nearfall of the match. Black made the save at the last moment. [c]

Black nearly hit a Black Mass kick on Orton, but Orton escaped. Black laid out everyone with strikes. He covered Hayes for a two-count. Orton made a comeback, hitting multiple clotheslines and a scoop slam on all three opponents. The crowd erupted for “The Viper.” Orton tried to hit his draping DDT on Black and Hayes, but Knight came in and hit a jumping neckbreaker on Orton instead. Knight covered Orton for another two-count. Black and Hayes ended up eating the DDT from that too. Knight escaped an RKO attempt and then hit the BFT on Black, that Black sold funny. Knight covered and Hayes broke it up. Knight slammed Hayes and wanted to hit his leaping elbow drop, but out of nowhere Bronson Reed pulled Knight off the ropes. Back in the ring, Bron Breakker hit a spear on Knight. Hayes looked to take advantage and went for another splash of the top, but Orton caught him in mid-air with an RKO! Orton covered Knight instead for the one…two…three!

WINNER: Randy Orton via pinfall in 17:00. Orton advances to face Sami Zayn in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a really good match that got time to breathe. Hayes really got a chance to shine and he delivered. The ending was classic Orton and it worked very well.)

– Jacob Fatu cut a quick promo somewhere in the back where it was dark. He referred to himself as “America’s Most Wanted” and said he was coming live and direct in the Rupp Arena. The fans cheered and Tessitore tried to do Fatu’s catchphrase that I’m not going to try to spell out. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Joe…on behalf of ALL OF US, please stay in your lane. You’re really good at what you do. Don’t make Fatu’s catchphrases sound lame. That’s called the “Cole effect” and no one wants that kind of rub. It’s like a dry rub. But not a good one. )

– When they came back, a graphic showed that Lexington has hosted five Smackdowns and one previous PLE (2006 Backlash). Fatu made his entrance alone with the U.S title draped over his shoulder. They replayed Solo Sikoa’s comments about Fatu last week and also Fatu snapping and spoiling Solo’s chances to win the Money in the Bank ladder match last Saturday.

[HOUR TWO]

Fatu said that just because you’re family doesn’t mean you can go behind their back and snake them. And just because they’re from the same Bloodline doesn’t mean he can take credit for his successes. Fatu said that was why he had to remind Solo at Money in the Bank why he’s all gas and no brakes. Solo showed up on the screen. J.C. Mateo was sitting with sunglasses on in the background. Solo claimed that until he brought Fatu to the WWE he was nothing. Solo said he made Fatu a champion. Solo got angry and tried to compose himself. He said that next week he will be in the ring and ready to take Fatu back, but he will have to say four words to him. “I. Love. You. Solo.” Solo: “Remember, I brought you into this world and I can take you out.” Fatu left the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Simple but effective.)

– Piper Niven and Alba Fyre were in the back with Nick Aldis, presumably in his office. Niven held up her phone so that Chelsea Green could talk to Aldis. She said that she hadn’t been able to get to Lexington, so they would have to postpone her Queen of the Ring match. Aldis disagreed and said that Fyre would take her place. Niven and Fyre left. In walked United States Champion Zelina Vega. She demanded a match with Giulia, but Aldis wouldn’t do it. Vega said that she should confront Giulia face-to-face next week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Oops. They’d already advertised Fyre for the match at the beginning of the show.)

– Jade Cargill entered for the next match. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Quick observation – I’m not saying I want her to leave WWE. But doesn’t it seem like Cargill would be perfect for the new American Gladiators?)

– Niven and Michin were next out. The reigning Queen of the Ring Nia Jax made her entrance last. The crowns are both displayed in cases on the entrance stage.

(2) PIPER NIVEN vs. JADE CARGILL vs. NIA JAX vs MICHIN – Queen of the Ring Tournament Fatal Four-way match

All four women quickly retreated to the floor. Jax and Cargill immediately went after each other. Niven threw Michin into the barricade. Cargill and Michin were the first two back in the ring. Cargill used a backbreaker to get a quick two-count. Michin slithered out of a suplex attempt and hit a hurricanrana and a dropkick. She covered but didn’t even register a one-count. Niven pulled Michin back to the floor and hit a running senton on her.

Back in the ring Jax took control, whipping Cargill into the buckle. Jax motioned that she wanted the crown again. Niven came back in and hit another senton, this time on Cargill. Jax and Niven tried to double-team Cargill, but she knocked them both to the outside. All four women fought on the floor until Michin hit a very impressive springboard moonsault from the middle of the second rope to the floor onto all three opponents. [c]

Niven and Jax continued double-teaming Cargill. Not sure what happened during the break, considering when we left Michin had just taken out everyone else. Now she was on the outside and down. On cue, Michin leaped off the top and hit a hurricanrana off the top on Jax followed by a tornado DDT on Niven that led to a two-count. Michin attempted another hurricanrana on Cargill, but she countered it into a powerbomb. Niven hit another running senton on Cargill. Niven hit a big Sliced Bread Suplex on Michin. Jax hit a running senton of her own on Michin and covered for a two-count. Jax looked frustrated.

Jax and Niven went out to ringside to confront Cargill. Cargill tried to fight them off, but Jax and Niven tossed Cargill over the announce table. It took out Wade Barrett too. Back in the ring Michin got a nearfall on Niven, but Jax made the save. Tessitore asked Barrett if he was okay. Barrett: “I’m fantastic. Never better.” Jax and Niven took out Michin. Jax punched Niven and chucked her to the floor. Jax hit the Annihilator on Michin to utter silence from the crowd. Niven broke up the cover. Niven speared Jax through the barricade, which woke up the crowd bigtime. Niven went up and hit a Piper Bomb on Michin. But Cargill snuck up and grabbed Niven, impressively lifting her up and hitting the Glam Slam on Niven. Cargill covered and got the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Jade Cargill via pinfall in 13:00. Cargill advances to face Roxanne Perez in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was better than the crowd was giving it credit for, but anytime Niven and Jax are in a match it will be a little slower. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The right woman won and I could absolutely see Cargill winning the whole thing.)

– Naomi was shown watching a monitor backstage. She started to head toward the ringside area.[c]

– Naomi made here entrance to her new music. She looked like she was wearing her jammies but was also carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase. They replayed highlights from her big ladder match win. Naomi called the fans dumb for not thinking she would win. She said she took what she deserved and now she’s Miss Money in the Bank. Naomi talked about how back when she was trying to defeat Jax for the title, Tiffany Stratton was the one that kept making it difficult for her when Stratton held the briefcase. Naomi said now it’s payback time. Stratton’s music played.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her way slowly to the ring. She waved at Naomi on the way. Stratton told Naomi that she talks a big game and says she should just cash in and take her title right now. The fans chanted “Do it do it!” Stratton claimed that Naomi is all talk and no action. Naomi stewed for a moment and then asked if she looked like “Booboo the Fool” to her? She told Stratton that she’s looking forward to making her life a living hell so she suggests that Stratton “proceed with caution.” Naomi cackled menacingly as she left the ring.

Jax sneak attacked Stratton from behind. She gave Stratton the Annihilator and Naomi started to get in the ring, presumably about to cash-in. But Jax prevented her and said, “stay out of this.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Very well done. The dynamic of Naomi wanting to get revenge after everything she was put through last year by Jax and Stratton now that the tables have turned is compelling and creative. Naomi continues to shine with her new persona.)

– A segment was shown that filmed earlier today, where Aldis met with the Smackdown tag teams to discuss the situation with the Wyatt Sicks. DIY, The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and the Motor City Machine Guns were all there. Aldis said that The Guns will face the Wyatts first.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley made their way to the ring for the next match. [c]

The lights went out and cell phone lights illuminated the arena as the Wyatt Sicks made their “normal” entrance from the stage.

(3) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley vs. THE WYATT SICKS (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy)

As soon as the lights came on, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy ran to the ring and attacked Sabin and Shelley. They took control and Gacy got a quick one-count on Sabin. Lumis tagged in and hit a back suplex for another quick cover and kickout. Uncle Howdy was sitting in a rocking chair at the bottom of the ramp. Erik Rowan and Nikki Cross were with him. Lumis and Gacy continued with quick tags and stayed in control. Sabin broke free and tagged in Shelley. They hit stereo baseball slide dropkicks and launched themselves over the top rope onto the floor. [c]

Sabin was rallying with an enziguri. He covered Lumis who got his shoulder up at two. Shelley tagged in and they hit a meet-in-the-middle kick on Lumis on the apron. Lumis escaped just as the Guns were going for their finisher and tagged in Gacy. They hit their double-team assisted powerbomb with Lumis crashing down on Sabin. That got a two-count. Sabin managed to tag out and he and Shelley double-teamed Lumis. They were about to hit the Skull and Bones, but Gacy broke it up. Lumis and Gacy hit Sabin with a high/low. Rowan shrieked from ringside. Lumis hit a big legdrop from the top rope and scored the pin. Uncle Howdy was happy about it.

WINNER: The Wyatt Sicks by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A relatively easy win for the Wyatts. I expect them to battle Fraxiom and DIY before getting a shot at the Street Profits at Summerslam.)

– Cena was walking backstage and walked up on Jimmy Uso. Cena asked if he’d seen R-Truth or Ron Killings. Jimmy said he hadn’t seen either one. Cena told Jimmy to tell Truth/Killings to meet him in the ring right now. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Just wanted to point out that there haven’t been any picture-in-picture breaks on this show. Let’s see if that continues next week.)

[HOUR THREE]

– John Cena wasted no time by quickly making his way back to the ring. He told the crowd to shut up. He said that R-Truth crossed lines. The crowd chanted “We want Truth.” Cena said now is the time to fight and demanded Truth come out. Instead C.M. Punk’s music played.

C.M. Punk made his unadvertised entrance. The crowd excitedly sang his theme song. Even Punk sang a bit of his own song for once. Cena looked shocked to see him. The crowd chanted very loudly for Punk. Punk said the people are tired of being disrespected. Punk referred to himself as Obi Wan Kenobi to Cena’s Darth Vader. Punk told Cena to stop doing what he’s been doing and allow the fans to celebrate everything he has done for this business and give them a happy ending. Cena simply said, “Why would I waste my time?” He said that the only thing that matters is the WWE Championship. Punk said to let the record show that he and Lexington gave him a chance. Punk talked to the viewers at home and said it’s about to get real.

Punk said it pisses him off that Cena, of all people, call him a hypocrite. He said the truth is Cena can’t beat him and has never been able to. Punk said he’s taken it upon himself to save wrestling. It seemed like Punk forgot what he wanted to say. He even prompted Cena to remind him what he said about him earlier. Cena just stood there looking like someone peed in his Fruity Pebbles. Punk pointed out the irony of their respective behaviors lately are reversed from what they were a decade ago. Punk said he’s here to make Cena’s retirement tour watchable. He said he’d follow Cena to Mars to beat his ass. He’d follow him to Hell to prove that he’s better than Cena. Punk said that they are both G.O.A.T.s. Punk said that wrestlers like Terry Funk, Harley Race, Bret Hart, and Eddie Guererro belong on the Mount Rushmore. Punk said he’s always seen through Cena and that’s the truth. Punk exited the ring.

Back in the ring Ron Killings/R-Truth attacked Cena from behind again. Truth locked in an STF as officials tried to break it up. Punk still had a microphone and said, “The truth hurts.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Big surprise seeing Punk on this show. At least I hadn’t seen anything about it today. He and Cena didn’t really say anything all that interesting and it was awkward when Punk seemingly forgot what he wanted to say. But it continued the animosity and furthered the Truth angle.)

– Byron Saxton interviewed Alexa Bliss near the Gorilla position. She said she wasn’t rattled by not winning the Money in the Bank match. She said she would become Queen of the Ring. Charlotte Flair walked past and said there was only room for one Queen. Flair’s music played and she made her entrance wearing an elaborate gold and grey robe. Bliss made her entrance. [c]

– Truth was in the back talking to himself. Aldis came up and yelled at him. Truth asked for a match against Cena next week and Aldis quickly agreed.

(4) ALEXA BLISS vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. ALBA FYRE vs CANDICE LERAE – Queen of the Ring Tournament Fatal Four-way match

The announcers reminded that Fyre replaced Green in this match. Flair and Bliss were focused on each other to start the match. So Fyre and LeRae attacked them both. Flair tossed Bliss shoulder first into the corner, which sent her tumbling to the floor. Flair with a bunch of chops on LeRae and Fyre, literally yelling “two more” so that everyone in the entire arena probably heard. Fyre and LeRae ganged up on her, echoing Jax and Niven in the previous women’s match tonight. Bliss hit a cross-body on the Flair and went for a Sister Abigail, but it was broken up. Flair was the only woman standing as they went to the first split-screen break of the show. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welp, I retract what I said earlier about the picture-in-picture. Still strange that the first one came nearly 2.5 hours into the show. )

Fyre and LeRae attempted a double superplex on Flair. But Bliss came underneath and sent them with a powerbomb. Bliss covered Flair for a nearfall. Bliss had the momentum and was on fire. LeRae stepped up onto Flair’s back and hit a codebreaker on Bliss. Flair nailed the Natural Selection on Bliss and locked in the Figure Eight leglock. LeRae broke it up with a Lionsault. Fyre covered Flair for a two-count that Bliss interrupted. Bliss hit a DDT on Fyre and she climbed to the top. Bliss hit the Twisted Bliss on Fyre and covered but Flair dragged her off. Flair gave Bliss a big boot on the apron that sent Bliss to the floor. LeRae rolled up Flair for a two-count.

Flair hit a spear on LeRae and covered for a one…two…kickout by LeRae. Flair put the Figure Eight on Fyre. However, while she had it locked in Bliss hit the Sister Abigail on LeRae. Bliss covered for and scored the three-count. Flair didn’t initially see that Bliss had won. Fyre actually tapped out right after Bliss scored the pinfall.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 10:00. Bliss advances to face a TBD opponent in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a disjointed match that had a strong finish. I don’t think Bliss will win the tournament against whomever she faces in the semi-finals because I think Cargill will be the babyface in the finals.)

– Cody and Punk bumped into each other in the back. Cody said they can’t run away from each other forever. Punk acknowledged that but wish him luck tonight. He said that after Night of Champions they’d see who is chasing who. Cody made his entrance for the main event. [c]

– The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card which includes:

Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semi-Finals)

Alexa Bliss vs. ??? (King of the Ring Semi-Finals)

John Cena vs. R-Truth

The remaining match participants entered with Shinsuke Nakamura coming out second, followed by Andrade, and then Damian Priest. Tessitore noted that this is the first time Priest has participated in a King of the Ring tournament.

(5) CODY RHODES vs. DAMIAN PRIEST vs. ANDRADE vs SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – King of the Ring Tournament Fatal Four-way match

Everyone looked apprehensive to start the match. Nakamura retreated to ringside while shaking his head. Cody dove through the ropes and took out Nakamura. Andrade hit a flying forearm on Priest, but Cody got in his way before he could capitalize. Priest hit a Broken Arrow and got an early nearfall on Nakamura. Cody and Priest battled to the floor. Nakamura ran all the way around the ring on the apron and launched onto Priest. Andrade moonsaulted off the ring post onto everyone as they went to another picture-in-picture break. [c]

Nakamura was in control after the break. He missed a knee in the corner and Cody took advantage by locking in a Figure Four. Andrade splashed him off the top to break it up. Priest picked up Cody and hit corner splashes on him and Andrade. Priest went for an Old School on Nakamura but Cody leaped up to the top rope to meet him. Nakamura crotched them both. Nakamura locked in an armbar on Andrade who wriggled in pain until Cody broke it up. Cody covered for a two-count. Cody pulled out the “Slim Jim” table that looks ridiculous. I imagine they keep it under the ring in case an impromptu cookout breaks out. Cody and Priest wanted to suplex Andrade from inside the ring to the outside. Nakamura knocked Cody off the apron and through the table that Cody had introduced to the match. It was time for another split-screen. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I think they are personally trolling me with the split screens now.)

Priest tried to hit a Razor’s Edge on Nakamura, but he escaped. Andrade hit a standing moonsault and covered Priest for a nearfall. Nakamura hit a Pele kick on Andrade. All four men were down. Cody fought his way back to his feet after crashing through the table. Cody was on fire with a powerslam on Priest and a Disaster Kick on Andrade. Nakamura hit the Kinshasha on Cody and covered for a nearfall that was broken up. Andrade hit the running double knees on Nakamura. He tried to do it to Priest too, but Priest caught. Andrade recovered and hit the spinning elbow and covered for a nearfall that Nakamura broke up.

Nakamura and Andrade trade blows until Cody hit a Cody Cutter on them both. Cody appeared to tweak his elbow. Priest attempted another Razor’s Edge, but Cody countered with another Cody Cutter than sent Priest to the outside. Cody hit a Cross Rhodes on Andrade. He went for another but Nakamura locked on a sleeper. Cody countered it into a Cross Rhodes and pinned Nakamura.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 18:00. Cody advances to face a TBD opponent in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Action packed main event. Whomever wins the King of the Ring this year is going to feel like a prestigious winner since the three wrestlers in the semi-finals so far are all main eventers in Cody, Sami, and Orton.)