FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss Money in the Bank matches, Dominik vs. Octagon Jr., Becky vs. Lyra, more (84 min.)

June 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:

  • Women’s Money in the Bank match
  • What does this mean for Naomi?
  • Dominik vs. Octagon Jr.
  • What may the WWE/AAA relationship look like going forward
  • Becky vs. Lyra
  • How does a returning Bayley fit the dynamic between Becky and Lyra?
  • Men’s Money in the Bank match
  • Gunther beats Jey for the title; is Golberg next?
  • Is Punk a hypocrite?
  • Yes
  • The return of Ron Killings
  • Is WWE doing right by their returning wrestlers?
  • Is Karrion Kross behind everything?
  • And more…

