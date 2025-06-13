FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss Money in the Bank matches, Dominik vs. Octagon Jr., Becky vs. Lyra, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:
- Women’s Money in the Bank match
- What does this mean for Naomi?
- Dominik vs. Octagon Jr.
- What may the WWE/AAA relationship look like going forward
- Becky vs. Lyra
- How does a returning Bayley fit the dynamic between Becky and Lyra?
- Men’s Money in the Bank match
- Gunther beats Jey for the title; is Golberg next?
- Is Punk a hypocrite?
- Yes
- The return of Ron Killings
- Is WWE doing right by their returning wrestlers?
- Is Karrion Kross behind everything?
- And more…
