FREE PODCAST 6/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Punk’s letdown of a promo opposite Cena, Fatu underwhelming, Killings follow-up, sloppy in-ring product (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams who talk C.M. Punk’s letdown of a promo opposite John Cena, Jacob Fatu’s underwhelming first promo after breakup with Solo Sikoa, Ron Killings follow-up, a night with a sloppy in-ring product in several matches, the lay of the land with King and Queen of the Ring, a lot on Punk’s seeming moral compromise if he goes to Saudi Arabia, and more with live chat and caller interaction throughout.

