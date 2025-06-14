VIP PODCAST 6/13 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: More King and Queen tournament Fatal Four-ways, Punk-Cena exchange, Naomi celebrates MITB win, Wyatt Sicks, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 13 edition of WWE Smackdown which included two pairs of tournament Fatal Four-way matches for the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring, John Cena and C.M. Punk exchanging words in the ring, a Ron Killings attack on John Cena, a Cody Rhodes-Punk exchange, the Wyatt Sicks, a Naomi celebration promo, and more.

