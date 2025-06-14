VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #865 (June 12, 2005): 2005 Lottery includes Cena and Benoit switching, Nash Torch Talk on how out of control and crazy WCW got, McNeill’s Top 10 ECW PPV matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #865 cover-dated June 12, 2005: The cover story features a look at the first week of the second annual Draft Lottery… The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, OVW Newswire… James Guttman’s look at the WWE-ECW history revision… Pat McNeill’s list of the Top Ten ECW PPV Moments… The latest ROH video release, Manhattan Mayhem, reviews with Keller’s star ratings and Roundtable Reviews from Keller, Bruce Mitchell, Jason Powell, and Derek Burgan… Wade Keller’s End Notes asks if you’re confused yet by WWE’s latest TV shows… Backtrack looks at a crossroads for ECW and Heyman’s PPV aspirations… Backtrack also compares the WWF and WCW rosters ten years ago… ROH Live Event Report from Buffalo, N.Y… The Big Story on Raw… The Big Story on Smackdown… OVW TV Review… Part ten of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” with his take on ending Goldberg’s winning streak, his idea for Chris Jericho, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #865

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE