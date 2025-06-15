AEW Collision “Summer Blockbuster” Ratings Report (6/11): Late Wednesday special post-Dynamite episode viewership and key demo data, 10-week averages, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday night’s (6/11) episode of AEW Collision on TBS that immediately followed AEW Dynamite, subtitled “Summer Blockbuster,” averaged 397,000 viewers, compared to 380,000 (also following Dynamite on Wednesday night) the prior week and the 504,000 the week before that (on Saturday night). The current ten-week rolling average is 427,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

This week’s TBS viewership averaged 17,000 more viewers than last week’s during the post-Dynamite tw0-hour portion of the four-hour show. The first two hours this week drew 58,000 fewer viewers in the Dynamite portion, so Collision held a greater percentage of the lead-in audience this week compared to last week overall.

One year ago this week, it drew 388,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 455,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.09 rating, compared to 0.10 and 0.18 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

The announced matches and segments were…

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland 2

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

The Hurt Syndicate vs. “Speedball” Bailey & Komander & Kevin Knight – Trios match

TayJay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Mistico returns

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada All In contract signing

