FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss return of Lesnar, Seth’s acting, Reigns-Bray, Women’s Tournament, Ambrose, more (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-16-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Battleground developments including return of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Raw ratings, and much more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Reigns-Bray angle and feud, idea for WWE women’s tournament, Sheamus’s renewed push, could Michael Elgin breakout in G1, Seth’s great acting, and more.

