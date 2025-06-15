FREE PODCAST 6/15 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-10-2020) The crowded main event scene, assessing challengers for every NXT title, Fantasma’s heel turn and new name, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-10-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg discussing the crowded main event scene, challengers for every title, Fantasma’s heel turn and new name, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO