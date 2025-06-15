FREE PODCAST 6/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-17-2015) Interviews with Kevin Kelly, Melina, John Morrison cameo plus latest news discussion (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (6-17-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing former WWE Diva Melina live with John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) in the background, plus ROH announcer Kevin Kelly in the second-half of the show. Also, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO