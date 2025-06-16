WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, June 16, 2025

Where: Green Bay, Wis. at Resch Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,273 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,448. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso – King of The Ring First Round match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Queen of The Ring First Round match

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

Bayley to address attack on Becky Lynch

Gunther to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/9): Pomares’s report on Cena’s promo with a big interruption, Money in the Bank fallout, Queen and King tournament matches, Jey vs. Gunther for title

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: James Storm on why he never signed with WWE, working a blindfold cage match, and the Mickie James train angle in TNA