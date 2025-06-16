WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, June 16, 2025
Where: Green Bay, Wis. at Resch Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,273 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,448. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso – King of The Ring First Round match
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Queen of The Ring First Round match
- Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
- Bayley to address attack on Becky Lynch
- Gunther to appear
