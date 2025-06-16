VIP PODCAST 6/16 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Okada vs. Omega Winner Take All, best day for Collision going forward, AEW Grand Slam Mexico preview, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

00:00 Introduction and Greetings

00:50 Match Announcements and Belt Discussion

11:38 Collision Show and Future Plans

21:36 Grand Slam Mexico Preview

38:45 Potential Matches and Storylines for All In

43:16 Women’s Division and Tag Titles Discussion

01:00:55 Anthony Bowens’ Character Direction

01:06:39 Previewing Upcoming Shows and Final Thoughts

