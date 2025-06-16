News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/16 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Okada vs. Omega Winner Take All, best day for Collision going forward, AEW Grand Slam Mexico preview, more (69 min.)

June 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Greetings
  • 00:50 Match Announcements and Belt Discussion
  • 11:38 Collision Show and Future Plans
  • 21:36 Grand Slam Mexico Preview
  • 38:45 Potential Matches and Storylines for All In
  • 43:16 Women’s Division and Tag Titles Discussion
  • 01:00:55 Anthony Bowens’ Character Direction
  • 01:06:39 Previewing Upcoming Shows and Final Thoughts

