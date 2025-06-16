VIP PODCAST 6/16 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Okada vs. Omega Winner Take All, best day for Collision going forward, AEW Grand Slam Mexico preview, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- 00:00 Introduction and Greetings
- 00:50 Match Announcements and Belt Discussion
- 11:38 Collision Show and Future Plans
- 21:36 Grand Slam Mexico Preview
- 38:45 Potential Matches and Storylines for All In
- 43:16 Women’s Division and Tag Titles Discussion
- 01:00:55 Anthony Bowens’ Character Direction
- 01:06:39 Previewing Upcoming Shows and Final Thoughts
