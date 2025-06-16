NJPW announces partial G1 Climax field, play-in announced to determine final participants

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced most of the field for G1 Climax 35 tournament next month.

NJPW announced 16 of the 20 participants in the A and B block during the Dominion PPV yesterday. The G1 Climax 35 tournament will begin on July 19 and run through Aug. 17. Four play-in matches will take place that will fill out the rest of the field on June 23 and July 4 with the winners each advancing to the G1 Climax 35 tournament.

The A Block participants announced so far are Hirooki Goto, Bolton Oleg, Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, David Finlay, Evil, Sanada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The B Block participants announced of far are ELP, Shota Umino, Shingo Takagi, Zack Sabre Jr., Great-O-Khan, Gabe Kidd, Ren Narita, and Konosuke Takeshita.

The first two play-in matches announced for June 23 at Korakeun Hall are as follows:

Taichi vs. Callum Newman – A Block play-in match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Drilla Moloney – B Block play-in match

The last two play-in matches announced for July 4 at Budokan Hall are as follows:

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Bad Luck Fale – A Block play-in match

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Chase Owens – B Block play-in match