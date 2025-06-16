VIP PODCAST 6/16 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-15-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Remembering Sensational Sherri, McMahon limo blow-up angle, what if McMahon failed (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 15, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed current events and answered listener mail.

CURRENT EVENTS:

The career of Sensational Sherri

Sunday’s night’s TNA Slammiversary line-up

The Jackass-Summerslam involvement

MAILBAG

Whether Vince McMahon has been good for professional wrestling over the previous 25 years.

A discussion of Bruce Mitchell’s feature column titled “Mark Henry is a Gorilla.”

Outrage over the post-Vince McMahon limo blow-up angle.

Could pro wrestling have ever disappeared from the national scene if Vince McMahon hadn’t succeeded (Wade and Bruce disagree on this)

