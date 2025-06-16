WWE RAW RESULTS (6/16): Pomares’s report on Gunther and Bayley promos, Queen and King tournament matches, Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 16, 2025

GREEN BAY, WISC. AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 6,273 tickets were distributed heading right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 6,448 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Liv Morgan making her way to the ring, as a recap of her attack on Nikki Bella was shown. Liv said that she came out for respect because this was her division. Liv said that Nikki was watching the show injured and that she paved her own way. She said that she was the greatest women’s tag team champion of all time. Liv said that she was demanding respect and the rematch that she never got.

– Sky interrupted to tell Liv to shut her mouth and that she only whines and shows disrespect. Sky said that if she wanted a fight, she should just ask for it. Liv told Sky to give her a title match or to just hand her the belt because she has beaten her the most times. Sky said that Liv had to earn it before throwing the belt at her and taking her down with a dropkick. Sky nailed Liv and Dominik Mysterio with kicks to the head to stand tall.

(Pomares’ Analysis: It’s been a while since anyone from Judgment Day opened the show, but it was a nice change of pace to have Liv and Iyo at the beginning. It wasn’t anything out of this world, but still a bit of variety to seemingly set up the next title program. Since Liv is out of the tournament and is likely setting something up with Nikki Bella at Evolution, I expect her to get a title rematch at Night of Champions.)

– Stephanie Vaquer made her way to the ring, ahead of her tournament match.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Liv Morgan ordered Raquel Rodriguez to win, so they could take care of Kairi Sane later.

(1) ASUKA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. IVY NILE vs. STEPHANIE VAQUER – Queen of the Ring Tournament 1st Round Match

Asuka hit Nile with a shoulder tackle and clocked Raquel with a spinning backfist. Vaquer and Asuka took care of Raquel with a double thrust kick. They traded quick pinning combinations before Nile and Raquel knocked them down. Raquel dropped Asuka on top of Nile and Vaquer with a powerbomb, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Vaquer planted Nile with a suplex and hit Raquel with Eat Defeat. Vaquer knocked Asuka down with a thrust kick before hitting Raquel with a double knee strike. Vaquer took Asuka down with a dragon screw and Nile with a back suplex, setting her up for the Devil’s Kiss. Raquel stopped Vaquer with a kick to the ribs and lifted her on her shoulders, only for Vaquer to hit her with the Devil’s Kiss on the apron. Vaquer crushed Raquel with a springboard crossbody before Asuka cornered her with the Asuka Lock. Nile blasted Vaquer with a jumping kick and pummeled Asuka down with a bunch of forearms. Asuka knocked Raquel off the apron with a hip attack, only for Nile to lay her out with a German suplex for a nearfall, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Asuka knocked everyone down with a missile dropkick while they were on Raquel’s shoulders. Asuka pummeled Raquel with a series of strikes and a Codebreaker before cracking Nile with a pop up knee. Vaquer pummeled Asuka with a series of headbutts, until Asuka shut her down with a back elbow. Vaquer caught Asuka with a knee to the abdomen, followed by a suplex and a double underhook facebuster.

Nile broke the pinfall and dropped Asuka with a twisting side slam. Vaquer broke the pinfall and hit Nile with a jawbreaker and a thrust kick. Raquel shut Vaquer down with a big boot and planted her with the Tejana Bomb. Rhea Ripley showed up to pull Raquel out of the ring and lay her out with Riptide on the floor. Back in the ring, Asuka knocked Raquel out with a running hip attack for the win.

WINNER: Asuka at 15:48

– After the match, Cathy Kelley interviewed Asuka who said that she would be the Queen of the Ring.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A very good match to showcase Asuka in her return match. I was slightly surprised to see her win since I thought they would go all in on Stephanie Vaquer. The return of Asuka’s old theme and an updated version of her old look, seemingly confirm that Damage CTRL is done as an act.)

– A recap of Gunther defeating Jey Uso to regain the World Heavyweight title last week was shown.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Liv Morgan tried to speak with Raquel Rodriguez, but she wasn’t cleared to get physical again. Liv angrily walked away to deal with Kairi Sane. Dominik Mysterio tried to talk with Liv, but JD McDonagh stopped him, so they could focus on his match with AJ Styles. Dominik told Finn Bálor to stay in the back for the match and he walked out with JD. Finn checked on Raquel and left with Roxanne Perez.

– Gunther made his way to the ring to admit that Jey Uso was the better man at WrestleMania. Gunther said that Jey was the better man for one night, but every other night he was untouchable. He said that he didn’t care about rumors and focused on Seth Rollins who had the Money in the Bank briefcase. Gunther called Rollins out, only for a returning Goldberg to interrupt him. Goldberg said that Gunther started something with him in Atlanta and he would end it in Atlanta. Goldberg told Gunther that at Saturday Night’s Main Event he was next.

(Pomares’ Analysis: As it’s been rumored for a while, Goldberg is back and ready for another out-of-nowhere title shot. Not something I particularly care about, but I’m sure Gunther can get something decent out of Goldberg. This feels like something they would book for Saudi Arabia, but I guess they needed something big to put against All In.)

[Commercial Break]

