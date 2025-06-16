FREE PODCAST 6/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Remembering Dusty Rhodes w/Wade Keller & Todd Martin joined by ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein discussing his time working with Dusty (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-12-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by columnist Todd Martin and by ex-WWE Creative Team member Andrew Goldstein to remember Dusty Rhodes. Goldstein discussed his time working with Dusty behind the scenes in WWE. Phone calls and emails were mixed in throughout with Dusty-related topics.

