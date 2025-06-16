FREE PODCAST 6/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6/14/2020) WWE Backlash post-show including reaction to Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders, cinematic match, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the June 14, 2020 episode of “Wresting Night in America” with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down the WWE Backlash PPV from all angles with callers and emailers. Subjects include the aesthetics of Edge vs. Randy Orton which was billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,” thoughts on cinematic wrestling in the COVID-era, what was next for Drew McIntyre, titles on the pre-show matches, and more.

