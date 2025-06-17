FREE PODCAST 6/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Narayanan: King and Queen tournament semi-finals with predictions, Bayley-Becky, Karrion-Sami intrigue, Liv injury (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They start with a discussion on the segment with Becky Lynch and Bayley, then delve into the King and Queen tournament semif-finals being set with analysis and predictions on possible scenarios for the finals. They also talk Liv Morgan injury, Karrion Kross’s delightful mind games with Sami Zayn, and more with live chat, email, and caller interactions throughout.

